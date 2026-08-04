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Brian Klunder
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Excellent article, Jon!

"For the life (soul-nephesh) of the flesh is in the blood." (Lev. 17:11)

Which gives a whole new meaning to...

Have you sold your soul (Blood), to the Devil?

Are you aware that the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that cDNA, a by-product of the mRNA computer-generated synthetic code, is artificial life?

Source: revelation1823.net

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