Louisiana has become the latest state to pass legislation aimed at stopping the intentional release of chemicals into the sky to manipulate the weather—joining Tennessee and Florida in a growing movement to ban geoengineering—but it may not touch one of the most visible sources of man-made sky-covering cloud layers: airplane emissions.

The move comes as a recent Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey showed that a majority of Americans support laws to ban weather modification.

Senate Bill 46 (SB 46), approved by the Louisiana Senate in a 35–0 vote on June 1 after previously passing the House 58–33, now heads to Governor Jeff Landry’s (R) desk for signature.

If he signs it—or if he takes no action within the constitutionally allowed time—it will automatically become law.

The bill is set to take effect on August 1, 2025.

The legislation makes it illegal to “intentionally inject, release, apply, or disperse, by any means, a chemical, chemical compound, substance, or apparatus into the atmosphere… for the express purpose of affecting the temperature, weather, climate, or intensity of sunlight.”

It also requires the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality to create a public reporting system for alleged violations.

But here’s the catch: SB46 specifically bans intentional chemical dispersal, not emissions incidental to aviation.

That means the persistent trails often seen behind commercial jets that linger, disperse, and form clouds that block the sun and sky—sometimes referred to as “chemtrails”—may not fall under the scope of the law, especially if they are classified as unintended byproducts of fuel combustion rather than purposeful climate interventions.

And this distinction is important.

Scientists call those lingering trails “persistent contrails” or contrail cirrus, formed when water vapor in jet exhaust crystallizes in cold, humid air at high altitudes.

These trails can spread into cirrus-like cloud layers that trap heat and block sunlight—a phenomenon documented by NASA, NOAA, and the IPCC.

A misunderstanding arises when individuals claim what is coming out of airplanes is “merely water vapor,” which ignores the fact that jet exhaust also contains soot, sulfur compounds, and other aerosols that serve as nucleation sites—making the formation, persistence, and radiative impact of these contrail clouds far more complex and climate-altering than simple steam.

So while SB46 may block deliberate geoengineering—like sulfur aerosol spraying or other known weather modification methods—it won’t necessarily stop contrail-induced cloud cover, which many believe to be the more serious contributor to unnatural sky whitening and solar dimming.

This is perhaps why Tennessee’s anti-geoengineering bill signed into law last year hasn’t stopped the near-daily appearance of lingering, sky-blanketing trails from commercial jets—because the law targets intentional weather modification, not the byproducts of routine aviation emissions.

Adding to the confusion is how the bill exempts aerial activity under 1,000 feet, such as fire suppression or agricultural spraying, while saying nothing about the high-altitude jet emissions that persist in Louisiana skies daily.

The term “chemtrails” has long been dismissed by mainstream media and government agencies as conspiracy theory.

But the passage of SB46 signals that growing numbers of lawmakers—and their constituents—aren’t convinced by those denials.

Still, unless the aviation fuel emissions themselves are ever classified as intentional weather modification, commercial airline-induced cloud formation will likely continue unhindered, even under Louisiana’s new law.

