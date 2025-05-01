Florida House Passes Anti-Weather Modification Bill Banning 'Intentional' Chemtrails: SB 56
On to Gov. DeSantis' desk for signature.
Today, the Florida State House of Representatives passed an anti-weather manipulation bill, SB 56, with 82 yes votes and 28 no votes.
The legislation, introduced by Senator Ileana Garcia in November, passed Florida’s Senate earlier this month with 28 yes votes and 9 no votes.
Governor Ron DeSantis is expected to sign it into law, as the popular Republican has expressed support.
The bill prohibits geoengineering and weather modification activities in the state by repealing the existing legal framework that previously allowed such practices under a licensing system.
It eliminates all definitions, licensing requirements, application processes, and reporting provisions related to weather modification.
In place of that framework, the bill establishes a blanket prohibition on any actions intended to affect the temperature, weather, or intensity of sunlight within Florida’s atmosphere.
“The injection, release, or dispersion, by any means, of a chemical, a chemical compound, a substance, or an apparatus into the atmosphere within the borders of this state for the express purpose of affecting the temperature, weather, climate, or intensity of sunlight is prohibited,” the legislation reads.
Additionally, it mandates that operators of public infrastructure submit monthly reports to the Department of Transportation disclosing any activities that could relate to or impact atmospheric conditions.
The bill imposes severe penalties for violating the ban on geoengineering or weather modification.
Violating the geoengineering ban is now a third-degree felony, punishable by up to 5 years in prison and a fine of up to $100,000 per violation.
Each violation is treated as a separate crime.
“(2) Any person, including any public or private corporation, who conducts a geoengineering or weather modification activity in violation of this section commits a felony of the third degree, punishable as provided in s. 775.082 and by a fine not exceeding $100,000... and up to 5 years in prison as provided in s. 775.083.”
“Each such violation is a separate offense.”
However, if Jim Lee’s right, Florida didn’t just ban “chemtrails”—they banned the cover story and left the engine running.
The law bans intentional atmospheric modification, but if jet fuel exhaust itself forms sun- and sky-blocking clouds—as researcher Jim Lee (@ClimateViewer) argues—then the state may have outlawed sprayers while leaving weather-altering tailpipes untouched.
Time will tell.
I saw this story after noticing the weird chemtrail patterns today in Southern Arizona. The odd, looping patterns caught my eye, since I'm used to the straight line trails. If I were to interpret what I would say the pilots were writing "F you, I won't do what you tell me" or "we support the Floridian sprayers" or maybe, "did you just now notice us?".
I love the ban, AND, this will do nothing to stop planes from making clouds. Prediction: the backlash will be tremendous when the law takes effect and this fall the skies are darkened.