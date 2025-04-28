JonFleetwood.com

JonFleetwood.com

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Depswah's avatar
Depswah
6m

Hillary needs to orchestrate a bombing - Oh...my bad, she did that!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Jon Fleetwood
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture