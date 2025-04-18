A two-man climate startup is under federal investigation for geoengineering the atmosphere by releasing sulfur dioxide—an EPA-regulated air pollutant—into the stratosphere under the guise of climate cooling.

Share Jon Fleetwood

Follow Jon Fleetwood: Instagram @realjonfleetwood / Twitter @JonMFleetwood / Facebook @realjonfleetwood

The company, Make Sunsets, was founded by two Silicon Valley entrepreneurs with no background in atmospheric science.

Their business model?

Fill weather balloons with sulfur dioxide and hydrogen gas, launch them over 66,000 feet into the sky, and sell “cooling credits” to customers based on how much estimated warming each balloon release negates.

Now, they’re facing consequences—granted, these balloons release infinitesimally less sulfur into the sky than airplanes do.

On Tuesday, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Lee Zeldin announced that his agency is investigating the company’s actions under the Clean Air Act, citing potential air quality violations.

“Make Sunsets is a startup that is geoengineering by injecting sulfur dioxide into the sky and then selling ‘cooling credits.’ This company is polluting the air we breathe,” Zeldin posted to social media. “I’ve instructed my team that we need to quickly get to the bottom of this and take immediate action.”

In an EPA press release, Zeldin stated: “The idea that individuals, supported by venture capitalists, are putting criteria air pollutants into the air to sell ‘cooling’ credits shows how climate extremism has overtaken common sense. Based on Make Sunsets’ responses to our information request, we will look into all our authorities to ensure that we continue maintaining clean air for all Americans.”

On April 14, 2025, the EPA issued a formal information request letter to Make Sunsets co-founders Luke Iseman and Andrew Song.

The letter, signed by Abigale Tardif, Principal Deputy Assistant Administrator in the EPA’s Office of Air and Radiation, states:

“The United States Environmental Protection Agency (‘EPA’) is evaluating whether Make Sunsets is subject to the Clean Air Act (‘Act’) by adversely impacting air quality.”

According to Section 114(a) of the Act (42 U.S.C. § 7414(a)), the Administrator may require anyone “who owns or operates any emission source” to provide information necessary for enforcement.

The EPA’s letter cites this authority, compelling the startup to turn over data within 30 days or face monetary penalties and even criminal liability for false statements.

“Make Sunsets must provide the information requested in the enclosures to this letter,” the EPA wrote.

If not, the agency “may assess monetary penalties under Section 113 of the Act.”

The EPA warned that failure to comply “may” also lead to information being released to the public:

“If no such claim accompanies the information when the EPA receives it, the EPA may make the information available to the public without further notice to you.”

In a detailed information request, the EPA ordered Make Sunsets to submit exhaustive details about its sulfur dioxide balloon launches and atmospheric injections.

The EPA asked the startup to provide “a detailed description of how, where, and when a balloon launch is conducted,” including “the number of balloon launches Make Sunsets has performed” and “the maximum number of balloon launches Make Sunsets could perform in one 24-hr period.”

The agency also demanded specifics on what’s inside the balloons, requiring the founders to list, for every launch:

“The date of the launch,”

“The address of the launch (city and state),”

“The highest altitude the balloon reached before bursting (in feet),” and

“For each gas added to the balloon… the name of the gas, chemical formula of the gas, [and] amount of gas added… (in pounds).”

The EPA further asked for information on any balloons that “burst on the ground,” those that “fail to reach their intended altitude,” and the resulting environmental impact.

In addition to operational disclosures, the EPA is probing whether the company coordinated with authorities or obtained permits.

The letter demands:

“Copies of your communication with federal/state/local authorities prior to, during, and after balloon launches,”

“Copies of any federal, state, or local environmental permits,” and

“If you have ever been forbidden from launching balloons… provide the municipality/state, zip code and copies of the referenced… law.”​

Make Sunsets, backed by Boost VC, Draper Associates, and Pioneer Fund, has reportedly raised $750,000 to scale its operations.

But the company’s sulfur-based sun-dimming stunts have triggered sharp backlash from experts who say tampering with the atmosphere may unleash cascading environmental effects and harm human health.

Critics say geoengineering is not only unpredictable but dangerous.

Releasing sulfur dioxide into the sky could damage regional weather systems and worsen air pollution at ground level, with potential health effects including increased asthma and respiratory illness.

Those who oppose the practice say we shouldn’t be running such uncontrolled experiments on the Earth’s climate.

Zeldin’s announcement marks a significant escalation in regulatory scrutiny over geoengineering, which many falsely claim is a “conspiracy theory.”

Whether Make Sunsets will be fined, shut down, or face prosecution remains to be seen—but the message from the EPA is clear: the skies are not Silicon Valley’s experimental playground.

Share Jon Fleetwood

Follow Jon Fleetwood: Instagram @realjonfleetwood / Twitter @JonMFleetwood / Facebook @realjonfleetwood