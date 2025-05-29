JonFleetwood.com

JonFleetwood.com

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Elusive1's avatar
Elusive1
9h

Who wouldn't support a ban on agencies releasing toxic chemicals, etc .... into the atmosphere ---- if they understood that it is happening and is deadly to us? The problem is how to stop them from not only continuing to do so, but ramping it up.

Scarcely a day here that my area is not chemtrailed!!! (midwest)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
J Skal's avatar
J Skal
9h

Exactly. No brainer. These tyrants want us cucked, weak, brainwashed, sterilized and tranhumanized. F the deepstate

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
19 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jon Fleetwood
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture