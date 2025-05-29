Results of the latest Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey, published on Tuesday, show that 60% of participants support laws to ban weather modification.

The findings confirm that the majority of Americans are against companies and governments manipulating the weather, despite the mainstream push to do so.

People don’t want their skies messed with.

The survey included 1,012 U.S. likely voters and was conducted between May 14–18.

Voters were given the following prompt:

The state legislature in Florida recently passed legislation “to prohibit the release of chemicals into the sky to alter the weather or atmosphere.” Would you support or oppose similar legislation in your state?

It found that most voters favor legislation against geoengineering, which is the deliberate large-scale intervention in Earth’s natural systems to counteract so-called climate change.

The national telephone and online survey also found that 44% of likely U.S. voters “consider it likely that government agencies have been secretly releasing chemicals into the atmosphere as part of ‘geoengineering and weather modification activities,’ including 20% who think it’s Very Likely.”

Thirty-nine percent (39%) don’t believe that secret weather modification is likely, “including 20% who consider it Not At All Likely, while 18% are not sure.”

Here’s the prompt they were given:

How likely is it that government agencies have been secretly releasing chemicals into the atmosphere as part of "geoengineering and weather modification activities"?

The margin of sampling error for the survey was +/- 3 percentage points, with a 95% level of confidence.

What’s Causing the Cloud-Forming Lines Emitted by Airplanes?

Many agree something unnatural is happening in the skies—sunlight is dimmer, clouds look strange, and a metallic haze is often present.

The core debate within the anti-geoengineering community is whether this is caused by intentional spraying from specialized aircraft or by jet fuel emissions.

Dane Wigington argues the trails are from covert aerosol operations using planes equipped with spray nozzles to release metals like aluminum and barium for weather control and possibly more sinister goals.

Jim Lee disagrees, presenting data showing jet engine emissions themselves contain chemicals that make cloud-forming trails when weather conditions (like humidity and temperature) permit, removing the need for secret, independent spray apparatuses.

Lee cites patents, peer-reviewed studies, and government sources proving that sulfur and metal compounds in jet fuel can create long-lasting contrails and artificial clouds without the need for external sprayers.

Lee told this website he believes the survey results represent “an epic win for sanity.”

“People are rightly unwilling to accept the fact that any pseudoscientific claims that geoengineering is safe and effective are just as hollow as claims that the COVID-19 jab is safe and effective,” he added. “The COVID shot is neither safe nor effective. Neither is weather modification.” “How about we plant trees?” Lee asked. “Everyone agrees on that.”

You can read my breakdown of the Lee/Wiginton debate here, or watch the video version here.

With a clear majority of Americans now rejecting sky-bound chemical interference, the battle over our atmosphere is no longer just a fringe concern—it’s a frontline fight for consent, truth, and control of the weather itself.

