Chinese government scientists have deployed a fleet of cloud-seeding drones that sprayed silver iodide powder over the western region of Xinjiang, increasing rainfall by over 4% across more than 3,089 sq miles in a day.

China’s weather modification test involved just a “cup of cloud seed” that would “barely fill a travel mug,” but was able to produce “30 swimming pools of rain,” according to a report from The South China Morning Post (SCMP).

“The operation generated more than 70,000 cubic metres (18.5 million gallons) of additional precipitation – enough to fill 30 Olympic-sized 2 metre-deep (6.5 feet) swimming pools – using 1kg (2.2 Ibs) of silver iodide, a common cloud-seeding compound.”

The yellowish powder was wrapped in a flame bar and released into the atmosphere in smoke form.

Each flight used two flame bars, each containing 0.2 Ibs of silver iodide.

The powder was dispersed at a rate of 0.28 grams per second.

Two models of medium-sized drones ascended to altitudes of 18,000 feet on July 9, 2023.

The drones released the silver iodide across four flights over the Bayanbulak Grasslands.

The weather modification project team, which worked with 24 automated ground stations with satellites and drone fleets since 2021, was led by Li Bin, a senior engineer with the China Meteorological Administration (CMA).

CMA is the national weather service of the People’s Republic of China, headquartered in Beijing.

The test results were detailed in a peer-reviewed paper published in the Chinese-language journal Desert and Oasis Meteorology on April 10.

Similar weather manipulation exercises “have been carried out in other countries and many regions in China such as Guizhou, Shanghai, Gansu and Sichuan,” the SCMP report notes.

If the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) can turn a cup of silver iodide into 30 Olympic pools of rain, imagine what governments can do when they don’t tell anyone they’re doing it.

