Following this website’s recent reporting that jet fuel emissions might be the cause of the trails left behind commercial aircraft that linger and disperse in the sky, U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on Monday night told Dr. Phil he thinks that might be just what’s happening.

This marks a massive shift in mainstream discussions about what’s causing so-called “chemtrails.”

The jet fuel theory, advocated by anti-geoengineering expert Jim Lee, contrasts with the popular belief that independent sprayer apparatuses attached to planes are the primary cause of the sun- and sky-blocking activity we see above our heads, as popularized by Dane Wigington.

Jet fuel emissions contain sulfur and metal components that can form clouds when the column of air at that altitude is cold and wet enough, a phenomenon called the ‘Schmidt-Appleman Criterion.’

During the Monday interview, a woman in the audience asked RFK Jr. about the trails:

“My name is Emily, and my biggest concern is the stratospheric aerosol injections that are continuously peppered on us every day. Bromium, aluminum, strontium—it’s sprayed in our skies all day long. And I know you’ve talked to Dane Wigington about this. He seems to be one of the experts in the field.” “How do we stop it?” she asked the health secretary.

Kennedy revealed that he believes the trails are mainly caused by what’s “coming out of the jet fuel” and that the shadowy U.S. Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) could be to blame.

“That is not happening in my agency,” he said. “You know, we don’t do that. It’s done, we think, by DARPA. And a lot of it now is coming out of the jet fuel. Those materials are put in jet fuel. I’m gonna do everything in my power to stop it.” “We’re bringing on somebody who’s gonna think only about that—find out who’s doing that, and holding them accountable.”

You can watch the exchange below.

(Video Source Credit: Twitter (X)/@climateviewer)

Kennedy’s comments mark a historic moment—confirming what this website has already reported via Jim Lee: that the true source of the trails blanketing our skies may not be secret sprayer systems after all, but the shadowy manipulation of jet fuel itself, hidden in plain sight.

