RFK Jr. Tells Dr. Phil 'Chemtrails' May Be Caused by Jet Fuel Ingredients, Not Secret Sprayers (Video)
"It's done, we think, by DARPA," says Kennedy. "I’m gonna do everything in my power to stop it."
Following this website’s recent reporting that jet fuel emissions might be the cause of the trails left behind commercial aircraft that linger and disperse in the sky, U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on Monday night told Dr. Phil he thinks that might be just what’s happening.
This marks a massive shift in mainstream discussions about what’s causing so-called “chemtrails.”
The jet fuel theory, advocated by anti-geoengineering expert Jim Lee, contrasts with the popular belief that independent sprayer apparatuses attached to planes are the primary cause of the sun- and sky-blocking activity we see above our heads, as popularized by Dane Wigington.
Jet fuel emissions contain sulfur and metal components that can form clouds when the column of air at that altitude is cold and wet enough, a phenomenon called the ‘Schmidt-Appleman Criterion.’
During the Monday interview, a woman in the audience asked RFK Jr. about the trails:
“My name is Emily, and my biggest concern is the stratospheric aerosol injections that are continuously peppered on us every day. Bromium, aluminum, strontium—it’s sprayed in our skies all day long. And I know you’ve talked to Dane Wigington about this. He seems to be one of the experts in the field.”
“How do we stop it?” she asked the health secretary.
Kennedy revealed that he believes the trails are mainly caused by what’s “coming out of the jet fuel” and that the shadowy U.S. Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) could be to blame.
“That is not happening in my agency,” he said. “You know, we don’t do that. It’s done, we think, by DARPA. And a lot of it now is coming out of the jet fuel. Those materials are put in jet fuel. I’m gonna do everything in my power to stop it.”
“We’re bringing on somebody who’s gonna think only about that—find out who’s doing that, and holding them accountable.”
You can watch the exchange below.
(Video Source Credit: Twitter (X)/@climateviewer)
Kennedy’s comments mark a historic moment—confirming what this website has already reported via Jim Lee: that the true source of the trails blanketing our skies may not be secret sprayer systems after all, but the shadowy manipulation of jet fuel itself, hidden in plain sight.
Nah, there have been people going to court and testifying. Saying things like I have been a pilot for 35 years, my grand-daddy was a pilot for 48 years. He taught me to fly a plane when I was 16. I have been a member of Federal Aviation Administration. I served as Vice President for 20 years, and I am here to testify today that is not just regular contrails in the sky. I call Kennedy's B.S.
I live in a rural area. The spray IS NOT coming from jets. The grid lines that these planes put down are done at lower altitudes than the planes coming over our area.
They are laid down at 10 -15,000 feet in a grid pattern dispersing slowly until they, after about 3 days or so they settle down to earth.
I've been outside late at night with the dogs and in the beam of a flashlight saw what looks like glitter raining down after their chemical "clouds" make it to the surface.
As they disperse, they cool the air so that moisture in the air forms the gray hazy clouds that block the sun.
I've read they are dumping aluminum, which is associated with Alzheimer's, barium and strontium which are known carcinogens none of which is at natural or normal levels.
Whatever trash they are dumping into our skies it is not natural or healthy.
To me, it seems like they are attempting to kill the vegetation and change the climate from lush forest to desert...maybe to drive people into their 15 minute PRISONS I mean cities?