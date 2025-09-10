JonFleetwood.com

JonFleetwood.com

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Laurie's avatar
Laurie
3hEdited

F the UN. We won’t comply. They are systematically trying to take us all out one way or another. RIP young warrior Charlie. 💔🙏

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
CharlieSeattle's avatar
CharlieSeattle
2h

DARPA/CDC/CCP/NIH/WHO/Big Pharma create a new but deadlier Gain Of Function disease.

DARPA/CDC/CCP/NIH/WHO/Big Pharma create a secret Vaxx bio-weapon with crap inside.

Apply for patents.

Release the Bio-Weapon at the Super Bowl in the ventilation system and Hot Mustard.

Bribe MSM to create a panic once people begin to get sick and die.

US citizens demand the clueless Congress and HHS to act.

Announce a Warp Speed Vaxx program that sadly must dismiss normal development procedures.

Roll out the Vaxx quickly to everyone's amazement and applause.

Demand immunity from prosecution.

Gumbermit Vaxx mandates issued.

Gumbermit, Private, Public and Military threaten everyone to take the Vaxx OR ELSE.

DARPA/CDC/CCP/NIH/WHO/Big Pharma make lots ot $$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$!

Injury, death and denial follows.

.........Did I miss anything?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jon Fleetwood
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture