Editor’s Note: Charlie Kirk was shot and killed today. I wasn’t going to post any more stories, but Charlie died for and while working to spread the truth. This post is for Charlie. May his wife and children take solace knowing he is with Jesus.

In another unprecedented instance of worldwide bird flu pandemic coordination, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) has mobilized “around 500 experts and decision-makers to galvanize multisectoral collaboration and investment” at a three-day meeting in Foz do Iguaçu, Brazil.

The FAO’s latest move comes as scientists in Brazil’s Butantan Institute recently engineered never-before-seen H5 bird flu pathogens using reverse genetics—chimeric lab-built viruses that never existed in nature, created under the banner of “pandemic vaccine preparedness.”

Led by Secretary-General António Guterres of Portugal, the United Nations is a highly influential body that can shape international laws, economies, and policies, as many critics view its push for centralized global governance as a dangerous step toward eroding national sovereignty.

The U.N. exploited its unprecedented power during the COVID-19 pandemic by endorsing harsh emergency measures that led to widespread human rights abuses, including repression, censorship, and excessive force against vulnerable populations under the guise of crisis control.

As this website has exclusively been reporting, Brazil, the United States, Japan, South Korea, Egypt, and several countries in Europe are all coordinating bird flu gain-of-function research, reverse-genetics experiments, and vaccine development.

Together, these developments show a coordinated global apparatus in which the same governments engineering new bird flu pathogens are simultaneously assembling under the U.N. to dictate the vaccines and policies that will follow.

Share

Share Jon Fleetwood

Follow us on Instagram @realjonfleetwood & Twitter/X @JonMFleetwood.

If you value this reporting, consider upgrading to a paid subscription.

Unprecedented International Bird Flu Mobilization

For the first time in history, the United Nations has staged a worldwide bird flu summit, bringing together hundreds of handpicked government officials, scientists, corporate executives, and bureaucrats in one room to coordinate pandemic policy.

Just like they did before the COVID-19 outbreak with the infamous “Event 201” exercise, conducted by the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security in partnership with the World Economic Forum and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

This is unprecedented.

The U.N. has never before convened this level of global multisectoral coordination on avian influenza.

But it confirms my warning that governments and global institutions aren’t just preparing for pandemics—they’re actively building the infrastructure for them.

While the U.S. is telling the public that it’s about “protecting food security” and “backyard poultry systems,” the deeper reality is clear: the very same governments funding bird flu gain-of-function, reverse genetics, and Frankenstein chimera experiments are now organizing the response framework—and pre-positioning vaccines as the solution.

‘Surveillance, Biosecurity, and Vaccination’

This is pandemic planning.

Beth Bechdol, FAO Deputy Director-General, declared: “Failure is not an option.”

What she did not say is that many of the “solutions” already on the table are vaccine campaigns waiting to be rolled out, designed in lockstep with the engineered crisis itself.

The official agenda is revealing:

Targeting backyard poultry systems in low-income countries

Building global early warning systems for outbreak detection

Expanding vaccination strategies as central to control

Hardening biosecurity measures across poultry operations

Integrating animal and human health policy under the U.N.’s “One Health” framework

Locking in surveillance tools for rapid outbreak response.

Brazil’s Agriculture Minister Carlos Favaro praised his country’s “swift and effective response” to bird flu detection earlier this year, framing it as proof of a “credible sanitary system.”

FAO’s Chief Veterinarian Thanawat Tiensin doubled down on the vaccine-surveillance model, saying: “Improved surveillance, biosecurity, and vaccination when appropriate… are keys to controlling this disease.”

Bottom Line

This was not just another conference.

The U.N. has openly staged a first-of-its-kind global command center for bird flu, aligning governments, corporations, and scientists under one pandemic framework.

While labs around the world continue to manufacture the threat through reckless genetic engineering, the U.N. is setting the stage for mass-coordinated countermeasures—vaccines and surveillance systems—before the next intentional or accidental outbreak even begins.

Share

Share Jon Fleetwood

Follow us on Instagram @realjonfleetwood & Twitter/X @JonMFleetwood.

If you value this reporting, consider upgrading to a paid subscription.

For advertising & sponsorship opportunities reaching 370,000+ monthly viewers, contact us by clicking below.