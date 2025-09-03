JonFleetwood.com

JonFleetwood.com

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Deb Nance's avatar
Deb Nance
8h

It's sickening. How can this be justified?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Jon Fleetwood and others
Jill Herendeen's avatar
Jill Herendeen
7h

I smell the CIA.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
13 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jon Fleetwood
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture