Deb Nance
3h

Why on earth would you try to make pathogens worse?!? These scientists should be prosecuted. This sounds like a crime against humanity.

MellowKat
3h

Here's who you need to go after about this (the individuals who participated in the study). I keep telling people: APPLY PRESSURE TO THE FOOT SOLDIERS DOING THE DEVIL'S WORK:

boopathi-sownthirarajan@uiowa.edu (find his face here: https://microbiology.medicine.uiowa.edu/profile/postdoctoral-scholars)

Then this witch: Gayathri Loganathan. Look at her previous studies: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/?term=Loganathan+G&cauthor_id=40778766

Then this bitch: Arasi Manivasagam, PhD

Assistant Research Scientist, Manicassamy Laboratory

Email: senthamizharasi-manivasagam@uiowa.edu

Then this turd: Rohit K Jangra: https://www.einstein.yu.edu/faculty/13326/rohit-jangra/

And this creep, Gene S. Tan, PhD: https://www.jcvi.org/about/gene-tan

Assistant Professor

(858) 200-1803

gtan@jcvi.org

Then this wank: https://vet.uga.edu/person/daniel-perez/

706-542-5506 office and dperez1@uga.edu

This dork: Balaji Manicassamy: https://microbiology.medicine.uiowa.edu/profile/balaji-manicassamy

balaji-manicassamy@uiowa.edu

Primary Office

3-540C Bowen Science Building (BSB)

51 Newton Road

Iowa City, IA 52242

(319) 335-7590

HERE IS THE LAB IN IOWA FOR THOSE WHO ARE INTERESTED:

3-540 Bowen Science Building (BSB)

51 Newton Road

Iowa City, IA 52242

And Maya Mason: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/?term=Mason+M&cauthor_id=40778766

She's in Iowa as well.

Here are the affiliations of the authors of this study. Make note: you can contact all of these departments:

Here are the study authors' affiliations:

1Department of Microbiology and Immunology, University of Iowa, Iowa City, Iowa, USA.

2Department of Microbiology and Immunology, Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center-Shreveport, Shreveport, Louisiana, USA.

3Infectious Diseases, J. Craig Venter Institute, La Jolla, California, USA.

4Division of Infectious Diseases and Global Public Health, Department of Medicine, University of California San Diego, La Jolla, California, USA.

5Wertheim School of Public Health and Human Longevity Science, University of California San Diego, La Jolla, California, USA.

6Poultry Diagnostic and Research Center, Department of Population Health, College of Veterinary Medicine, University of Georgia, Athens, Georgia, USA.

