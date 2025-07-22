Scientists from Japan and the United States created chimeric influenza virus-like constructs blending horse and human viral gene sequences that replicated up to 100 times faster than natural strains—using immortal kidney cells from an aborted female fetus genetically modified with SV40, a cancer-linked monkey virus.

The study, published this month in Archives of Virology, describes the lab-based creation of six synthetic equine influenza constructs using a technique called reverse genetics, which assembles viral-like particles from DNA plasmids rather than from a sample taken from a living organism.

What They Built: Synthetic Horse-Human Hybrid Constructs

The scientists stated:

“We generated six RG viruses, which had the HA and NA of Tipperary19, Tipperary23, or Yokohama10 with a backbone of Ibaraki07 or high-yield PR8.”

The HA (hemagglutinin) and NA (neuraminidase) are surface proteins involved in what researchers describe as viral entry and release.

The PR8 strain—“A/Puerto Rico/8/1934 (H1N1)”—is a human-origin virus developed for “high-yield” vaccine production.

The Ibaraki07 strain is an equine-origin virus isolated in Japan in 2007.

These hybrid constructs were therefore a fusion of modern horse virus surface genes and internal genes from either a horse or human-origin strain, forming what the paper refers to as “recombinant equine influenza viruses.”

Built Using Aborted Fetal Cells Containing Cancer-Linked SV40

The lab-generated constructs were synthesized and amplified using a cell line known as ‘HEK 293T.’

While the study does not elaborate on the origin of this line, standard documentation confirms:

HEK 293 cells were originally derived from the kidney of an aborted female fetus in the Netherlands in the 1970s.

HEK 293T cells are a variant modified to express the SV40 large T antigen, a viral protein from simian virus 40 known to disable the tumor-suppressor proteins p53 and Rb—critical for preventing cancer.

The authors noted:

“293T cells were transfected with a total of 12 plasmids… using TransIT-293 Transfection Reagent (Mirus Bio, Madison, Wisconsin, USA). The transfected cells were incubated at 34 °C for 1 to 2 days.”

SV40’s cancer associations trace back to early polio vaccines, where it was found to be a contaminant in doses administered to millions of people.

Multiple animal studies have demonstrated tumor formation following SV40 exposure.

Inserting SV40-bearing DNA into vaccines raises serious safety concerns, as it may introduce cancer-promoting viral sequences directly into the human body through injection.

Numerous viral vector and mRNA vaccine platforms—especially those using HEK 293 or 293T cells—retain residual SV40 promoter or enhancer sequences, which are often not removed during manufacturing.

100x Replication Rate Confirmed

To evaluate replication, the researchers injected the synthetic influenza constructs into embryonated chicken eggs and measured viral titers at multiple time points.

They reported:

“For all six RG viruses, the virus titer peaked at 48 h after inoculation and declined slightly at 72 h after inoculation, regardless of whether the Ibaraki07 backbone or the high-yield PR8 backbone was used. When comparing virus titers between the high-yield PR8 and the Ibaraki07 backbones, the titer of the virus with HA and NA of Tipperary19 was significantly higher with the high-yield PR8 backbone than with the Ibaraki07 backbone at 48 h after inoculation. The virus titers of Tipperary23 were significantly higher with the high-yield PR8 backbone than with the Ibaraki07 backbone at 24, 48 and 72 h after inoculation. For the RG viruses with the HA and NA of Yokohama10, the one with the high-yield PR8 backbone had a significantly higher titer than that with the Ibaraki07 backbone at 24 h after inoculation.”

Numerical data provided in the study’s figure shows that the titers for some constructs rose by as much as 2.0 log10, or 100-fold, when using the PR8 backbone compared to the Ibaraki07 backbone.

A difference of 2.0 log10 means the number of viral units increased by a factor of 10 × 10, or 100 times.

In practical terms, that means the lab-built PR8-backed constructs produced 100 times more viral particles in the egg model than the horse-backed controls within the same time window.

Vaccine Production Cited as Justification

The authors claim the goal was to develop a better process for manufacturing horse flu vaccines.

“RG technology is useful for quickly updating influenza vaccine strains.” “The high-yield PR8 backbone is more suitable than the Ibaraki07 backbone for efficient production.”

In other words, the human-virus-based constructs grew faster and in greater quantities, making them appealing for high-volume vaccine manufacturing pipelines.

However, the study did not assess how the constructs behave in live animals, nor whether their synthetic structure could pose risks of recombination or environmental escape.

Who Was Involved?

The research was led by the Equine Research Institute of the Japan Racing Association, with co-authors from:

University of Tokyo Pandemic Preparedness, Infection and Advanced Research Center (PREPARE)

National Center for Global Health and Medicine (Japan)

Irish Equine Centre

University of Wisconsin–Madison School of Veterinary Medicine

One of the authors, Dr. Yoshihiro Kawaoka, has previously conducted gain-of-function research that modified avian influenza viruses to be transmissible between mammals.

This website recently reported another Nature Communications study in which NIH-funded researchers at the University of Tokyo and University of Wisconsin used reverse genetics to rebuild pandemic-capable H5N1 bird flu, deliberately engineering drug-resistant, mammal-adapted strains under lab pressure.

That study was led by Dr. Kawaoka.

No Animal Testing or Safety analysis

The researchers did not test the constructs in horses, nor did they evaluate whether SV40-related proteins or fetal cell DNA might contaminate potential end-products.

The work was confined to egg-based production performance, with no mention of toxicity, unintended recombination, or environmental risk.

Despite using genetic constructs assembled in immortalized, cancer-linked human fetal cells, the study offered no risk assessment beyond laboratory growth rates.

Regardless of one’s view on viral causation, the engineering of recombinant virus-like particles using aborted fetal cells containing SV40 raises serious bioethical and biosafety concerns, particularly when such constructs replicate 100 times faster than natural strains.

