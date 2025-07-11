JonFleetwood.com

JonFleetwood.com

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Brian Klunder's avatar
Brian Klunder
43m

Precisely why I have a nebulizer with chlorine dioxide ready!

Thank you, Jon.,

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
erin's avatar
erin
1hEdited

Is this related to your earlier article? Do we now have 100% mortality AND 100% transmissability? https://open.substack.com/pub/jonfleetwood/p/dutch-lab-breeds-100-fatal-mutant?r=u4f4&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web&showWelcomeOnShare=false

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Jon Fleetwood
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture