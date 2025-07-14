JonFleetwood.com

JonFleetwood.com

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
The Watchman's avatar
The Watchman
3m

Is this not considered gain of function! Where's Kennedy at on all this crap still being done. I can hear the laughter MAHAHAHA!

Linking as usual @https://nothingnewunderthesun2016.com/

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Jon Fleetwood
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture