In new a study published last week in the journal Vaccines, Russia’s Vector Institute detailed how it engineered a lab-built H5 influenza spike protein—chemically optimized for durability and mass expression—under the banner of needle-free jet injection vaccine development.

The study, titled “Immunogenic and Protective Properties of mRNA Vaccine Encoding Hemagglutinin of Avian Influenza A/H5N8 Virus, Delivered by Lipid Nanoparticles and Needle-Free Jet Injection,” confirms yet another link in the chain of international bird flu pandemic countermeasure orchestration.

Lab-Built Hemagglutinin (HA)

The authors openly admit that they deliberately cut away the natural anchor of the bird flu spike and rebuilt it to be secreted outside the cell.

“In brief, the transmembrane and cytoplasmic domains were excised from the native HA sequence. For the purpose of secretion from cells, the signal peptide from the native sequence was retained,” the researchers write.

And further, they took the bird flu spike gene, inserted it into a lab plasmid, and added human RNA control elements plus a long poly(A) tail to boost expression.

“The HA gene, designed based on the native HA gene of the influenza virus A/turkey/Stavropol/320-01/2020 (H5N8) … was cloned into the pVAX-Cas1CC expression cassette … The cassette also contains the human α-globin 5′- and 3′-untranslated regions, as well as a 100-nucleotide poly (A) tail.”

They even confirm the same chemical alteration used in the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 shots:

“mRNA synthesis was performed … with uridine replaced by N1-methylpseudouridine.”

Pseudouridine—the synthetic mRNA ingredient swapped in for natural uridine—has now been shown to cause ribosomal “frameshifting” that makes the body attack its own proteins in roughly one-third of recipients, and in other studies has been linked to stimulating cancer growth and metastasis.

Vaccine Framing, Pandemic Infrastructure

The researchers describe their aim clearly: designing a lab-made bird flu spike for an mRNA vaccine and testing how well it worked when delivered either by lipid nanoparticles or by jet injection.

“The aim of this study was to develop an mRNA vaccine encoding a modified HA trimer of the influenza A/turkey/Stavropol/320-01/2020 (H5N8) virus and to analyze its immunogenic and protective properties when delivered by JI in comparison with LNPs.”

That “vaccine” label does not diminish the implications.

On the contrary, it underscores the pandemic countermeasure framework: engineer viral spikes in the lab, optimize them chemically, and integrate them into vaccine platforms primed for rapid rollout when the next pandemic is declared.

Needle-Free Jet Injection (JI)

The study doesn’t just mirror the Pfizer/Moderna lipid nanoparticle platform.

It also experiments with a needle-free “jet injection” system—a pressurized blast that drives the genetic material through the skin without a traditional needle.

The authors describe this as an alternative delivery method:

“An alternate approach to mRNA vaccine delivery involves JI, a method that lacks the disadvantages associated with LNPs.”

They go on to note that in earlier work, jet injection increased uptake by antigen-presenting cells due to the wide dispersion of material in the dermis.

Framed as “needle-free convenience,” this technology actually represents something that could be far larger: a dual-use platform for mass vaccination without needles—scalable to large populations, bypassing some of the cold-chain and delivery barriers that slowed down COVID-19 campaigns.

In the same way DARPA’s drone-spraying concepts under the DEFUSE program envisioned delivering engineered, aerosolized COVID genetic material directly into human populations, jet injection represents another tool for rapid, population-scale genetic intervention under the banner of “public health.”

In the context of pandemic orchestration, the push for jet injection is not about patient comfort.

It’s about rapid deployment of genetic countermeasures on a population scale, with fewer logistical chokepoints and less resistance from those who fear needles.

Bottom Line

This is one more brick in the same wall we’ve been tracking:

U.S. researchers building recombinant H5N1 “Frankenviruses.”

South Korean labs constructing triple-mutant bird flu chimeras.

Congress allocating $1 billion for bird flu pandemic “preparedness.”

Vector’s Vaccines paper ties directly into this global pattern: the orchestration of pandemics through coordinated viral engineering and vaccine pipeline expansion.

