An explosive new study confirms what federal officials would rather not put in plain words: U.S. government–funded researchers at the University of Pittsburgh say they have built a Frankenstein virus combining vesicular stomatitis virus (VSV) with bird flu proteins.

The paper, published August 25 in the Journal of Virology, describes how scientists replaced VSV’s natural glycoprotein with the hemagglutinin (HA) and neuraminidase (NA) proteins from a Texas dairy cow strain of H5N1.

The result: a replicating recombinant virus, engineered to infect cells like H5N1 but easier to grow and manipulate in the lab.

The authors called it “rVSV-H5N1dc2024.”

These developments raise fears that another man-made pandemic is coming, as Congress, the White House, the Department of Energy, the FBI, and the CIA have acknowledged that a lab-related incident involving gain-of-function research is the most likely origin of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pennsylvania is creating new vectors for disease that have never existed.

But risky bird flu experiments are being conducted around the world—without any mainstream attention or pushback.

Have we learned nothing from the man-made COVID pandemic that killed (whether with a pathogen or an injection) millions of Americans?

The new study comes as HHS Secretary RFK Jr.—who has scored many wins for the health freedom movement—canceled 22 mRNA projects, except for the one creating vaccines for bird flu.

NIH-Funded Creation of a Chimera Pathogen

The new work to generate never-before-seen disease vectors was conducted at the University of Pittsburgh’s Center for Vaccine Research and Department of Microbiology and Molecular Genetics.

The Journal of Virology study lists funding from the National Institutes of Health (NIH), including:

NIAID Division of Intramural Research: Contract 75N93021C0001, Option 13F

National Institute of General Medical Sciences: Grant 1R35GM154844

NIAID award UC7AI180311, which supports the University of Pittsburgh Regional Biocontainment Laboratory

Every author on the paper—Lindsey R. Robinson-McCarthy, Holly C. Simmons, Aaron L. Graber, Carly N. Marble, Grace W. Graudin, and Kevin R. McCarthy—is tied to Pittsburgh’s Vaccine Research Center or School of Medicine.

You can contact the Pennsylvania vaccine research center here and the NIH here.

How They Built the Virus & Gave It New Functions

The paper openly explains that researchers:

“used a replicating recombinant vesicular stomatitis virus (rVSV-H5N1dc2024) that expresses the H5 and N1 from A/dairy cow/Texas/24-008749-001/2024 in place of its glycoprotein.”

This engineered virus was then said to be tested against antibodies found in store-bought milk from states with infected cattle.

The stated goal was to measure how well milk antibodies could block infection.

But normal VSV cannot infect cells like bird flu.

By replacing its entry and release machinery with H5N1 proteins, the Pittsburgh team gave VSV a new function—the ability to behave like bird flu in terms of cell entry, immune recognition, and spread.

That is the textbook definition of gain-of-function research.

Why It’s Alarming

Frankenstein construction: This is not natural H5N1. It’s a synthetic chimera, built by splicing bird flu genes into a different viral backbone.

Taxpayer-funded: NIH contracts and grants bankrolled the project.

Gain of function: By replacing VSV’s normal glycoprotein with H5N1’s HA and NA, the researchers gave the new virus a function VSV never had before—the ability to infect cells and spread like bird flu.

Pandemic parallels: The authors themselves warn that the uniform antibody response in cows could push the virus to evolve faster, raising the risk of escape variants.

Bottom Line

NIH-funded scientists in Pennsylvania have now admitted, in their own words, to creating a replicating recombinant Frankenstein virus—one that fuses bird flu’s machinery for infection onto a different viral backbone.

This isn’t surveillance.

This isn’t harmless modeling.

It’s gain-of-function by definition: taking a virus that never had the ability to behave like H5N1 and engineering it so it can.

After COVID, the world was promised “never again.”

Yet here we are—with federal money flowing into the same type of risky experiments that intelligence agencies and Congress have already linked to the last pandemic.

The question is no longer whether these labs can build new pandemic-class pathogens.

The question is how long before one of them escapes—or is let out.

And used as justification for pandemic lockdowns and forced vaccination.

