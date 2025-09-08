In a new study published last month in the journal Virology, Chinese government-linked scientists at the Changchun Institute of Biological Products (Sinopharm) say they have engineered two new H5N1 influenza constructs: a virus-like particle (VLP) that binds to host cells 64 times stronger than controls, and a recombinant chimera virus that killed 100% of mammals (mice) in challenge tests.

In plain terms, China’s Sinopharm lab built one bird flu construct that grabs onto cells 64 times harder, and another that wiped out every single mammal it infected.

The creation of these brand-new viral constructs comes after Congress, the White House, the Department of Energy, the FBI, and the CIA acknowledged that a lab-related incident involving gain-of-function research is most likely the origin of COVID-19, raising concerns that ongoing government experiments like these could trigger another deadly pandemic.

High-risk bird flu experiments are being conducted all over the world as governments invest billions of dollars into bird flu pandemic measures—and no one’s talking about it.

Share

Share Jon Fleetwood

Follow us on Instagram @realjonfleetwood & Twitter/X @JonMFleetwood.

If you value this reporting, consider upgrading to a paid subscription.

Who Did the Work

The study’s lead author is Yongbo Qiao from the Changchun Institute of Biological Products Co., Ltd, Changchun, China, under the State Key Laboratory of Novel Vaccines for Emerging Infectious Diseases, China National Biotec Group Company Limited (Sinopharm), Beijing, China.

Other contributors include Mengru Tang, Mo Du, Chen Zhao, Yuan Lv, Junjun Zhou, Ying Liu, Yutian Wang, Shuang Li, and Yehong Wu.

Construct 1: Virus-Like Particles (VLPs)—64x Stronger Binding

The authors describe how their engineered VLPs displayed dramatically enhanced binding to host cells:

“Functional analysis through hemagglutination assays demonstrated superior RBC binding capacity of HA-VLPs, exhibiting 64-fold higher titers (1:512) compared to HA-Mono (1:8) and HA-T4 (1:32).”

These virus-like particles, built from H5N1 hemagglutinin (HA) and H1N1 matrix protein (M1), bound 64 times more strongly to red blood cells than the HA protein alone.

That is a clear gain-of-function in host binding—the pseudo-virus behaves more like a fully infectious virion, even though it lacks a genome.

Construct 2: Recombinant Chimera Virus—100% Lethal in Mammals

The study also engineered a recombinant chimera virus using reverse genetics: H5N1 HA + NA genes spliced with H1N1 internal genes.

Reverse genetics is a lab technique that lets scientists build purported viruses entirely from cloned DNA, piece by piece, instead of isolating them from nature.

The researchers tested it in mice at 10x LD50 (the dose that kills 50% of test animals):

“All of the mice treated with PBS or HA-Mono died within 8 days post challenge, with considerable body weight loss (over 25%).”

Every mouse infected with this engineered chimera virus died within 8 days.

This shows the construct was 100% lethal in mammals, making it a true Frankenstein hybrid virus created under the banner of “vaccine research.”

Where the Experiments Took Place

The work was carried out at:

Changchun Institute of Biological Products Co., Ltd (Sinopharm), Changchun, China

State Key Laboratory of Novel Vaccines for Emerging Infectious Diseases, Beijing, China.

Bottom Line

China’s state-run Sinopharm lab engineered two alarming H5N1 constructs:

A virus-like particle (VLP) that binds to host cells 64x stronger than controls.

A recombinant chimera virus that proved universally lethal in mammals.

Both represent dangerous gain-of-function experiments cloaked as vaccine development.

With H5N1 already carrying a human fatality rate of ~52%, these engineered constructs show how Chinese labs are building Frankenstein viruses with enhanced binding and lethality.

If COVID-19 taught us anything, it’s that weaponizing bird flu in the name of “vaccine research” is a gamble with humanity’s survival—and China’s new Frankenstein constructs prove they’re still rolling the dice.

Share

Share Jon Fleetwood

Follow us on Instagram @realjonfleetwood & Twitter/X @JonMFleetwood.

If you value this reporting, consider upgrading to a paid subscription.

For advertising & sponsorship opportunities reaching 370,000+ monthly viewers, contact us by clicking below.