JonFleetwood.com

JonFleetwood.com

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Elliott Middleton's avatar
Elliott Middleton
6h

The next pandemic under preparation? Why is Bill Gares not in prison?

Reply
Share
8 replies
Twig's avatar
Twig
6h

Horrendous! There is absolutely No excuse for using animals to experiment on!! They know dam well what’s going to happen !! THIS CRUEL & inhumane so called research must be STOPPED! No tax payer wants their monies spent in such a manner ever! This 2026 not 1875! Shame on the scientists who participate in this activity!

Reply
Share
2 replies
38 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jon Fleetwood · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture