Yesterday, the U.K. Government announced the start of brand new highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) “bird flu” vaccine trials in turkeys.

The announcement failed to mention which vaccine would be used and from which manufacturer, raising transparency and safety concerns.

The trials will last for 24 weeks.

The move comes as a government-funded Chinese–U.K. research team recently confirmed they engineered avian influenza viruses capable of infecting human cells and spreading through the air between mammals, according to a study published in the Journal of Virology.

U.K. authorities are therefore orchestrating both the problem and the solution, even as U.S. Congress, the White House, the Department of Energy, the FBI, the CIA, and Germany’s Federal Intelligence Service (BND) have confirmed that the COVID-19 pandemic was likely the result of lab-engineered pathogen manipulation—raising international security concerns.

The announcement also follows the U.K. government’s plan to run “Exercise PEGASUS,” the country’s largest-ever national pandemic response exercise, designed to simulate a novel outbreak across England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland after Prime Minister Keir Starmer signed the WHO pandemic treaty that allows the organization to recommend lockdown-style “social measures.”

“New trials will explore the potential for the latest vaccines to protect birds, focusing on turkeys only in England, providing valuable insight into how well vaccines work in the field, how surveillance can be managed to retain trade and how vaccines can help manage the disease,” the new press release reads. … “The trial will sample a small group of birds under strict supervision following approval from the Veterinary Medicines Directorate (VMD) and using UK/ EU authorised vaccines. Vaccinating poultry against bird flu is not currently allowed more widely in the UK.”

The government is justifying the move by claiming that “[t]he scale of avian influenza outbreaks in the UK and Europe within the last few years has been unprecedented, causing devastation for bird keepers on the frontline and the poultry sector.”

The press release said outbreaks are costing the government and industry “up to £174m (~232.5 million US dollars) each year.”

Turkeys have been selected as a priority species for further research because they are said to be “highly susceptible to avian influenza.”

The government is demanding “stringent biosecurity” measures, and that “[a]ll bird keepers should familiarize themselves with the steps they need to take to prevent bird flu and avoid any potential for it to spread. Remaining vigilant for signs of disease, and reporting this promptly, will help to keep birds safe.”

If stringent biosecurity and safety measures are truly paramount, the government should have no difficulty disclosing exactly which vaccine product and manufacturer will be used in these trials.

But that basic information has not been made public.

Yet this silence comes as pandemic-focused vaccine manufacturer Moderna has already opened a 290,000-square-foot U.K. manufacturing facility capable of producing up to 250 million vaccines per year.

