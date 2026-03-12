A new bill introduced earlier this week in Congress would require the United States Department of State to organize foreign governments and international institutions behind the development and commercialization of medical countermeasures for future pandemics.

Pandemic preparedness is normally managed by domestic health agencies, not the State Department, meaning the bill would place the United States Department of State at the center of organizing foreign governments around vaccines, drugs, and other countermeasures for the next pandemic.

The current Secretary of State is Marco Rubio, a former republican senator from Florida (funding).

The Secretary would have the highest level of authority over the international coordination described in the bill.

The new federal legislation, H.R. 7879, was introduced March 9 by California Representatives Mike Levin (D) (funding) and David G. Valadao (R) (funding) and referred to the House Committee on Foreign Affairs.

Officials within the U.S. government are constructing the worldwide system for distributing pandemic vaccines and treatments before the next pandemic has even begun.

You can contact Levin here and Valadao here, as well as the rest of the representatives here, to express your opposition to pandemic orchestration and to oppose granting the State Department the authority to organize future pandemic responses with foreign governments and unelected global institutions.

The bill directs the Secretary of State, working with the Department of Health and Human Services and other federal agencies, to create a strategy to secure participation from foreign governments and international organizations in advancing pandemic-related medical technologies before the next global outbreak.

The bill text states:

“To require the Secretary of State, in consultation with the Secretary of Health and Human Services and other relevant departments and agencies, as appropriate, to formulate a strategy for the Federal Government to secure support from foreign countries, multilateral organizations, and other appropriate entities to facilitate the development and commercialization of qualified pandemic or epidemic products, and for other purposes.”

In practical terms, the legislation directs the State Department to mobilize foreign governments and international institutions to help develop, finance, and commercialize pandemic countermeasures ahead of the next pandemic.

Pandemic countermeasures generally include vaccines, therapeutics, diagnostics, and other medical technologies designed for rapid deployment during infectious disease outbreaks.

Unlike most pandemic preparedness initiatives, which are typically managed by health agencies such as HHS or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, this bill places the State Department at the center of coordinating international government participation in pandemic product development and global rollout.

That means the U.S. diplomatic apparatus would be used to align foreign governments, multilateral organizations, and other international actors around the development and commercialization of pandemic countermeasures.

The legislation arrives as governments around the world continue building permanent pandemic preparedness infrastructure following COVID-19, including expanded vaccine platforms, global surveillance systems, and large-scale countermeasure manufacturing capacity intended for use during future outbreaks.

The measure is currently at the earliest stage of the legislative process.

It has been introduced in the House and referred to committee but has not yet received a hearing or vote.

