Congress has introduced legislation that would formally embed poultry outbreak response authority into federal law, establishing permanent federal infrastructure governing financial payments, biosecurity operations, and intervention mechanisms triggered by disease outbreak declarations affecting chickens and other poultry.

The bill, H.R. 7567, titled the “Farm, Food, and National Security Act of 2026,” was introduced last month by U.S. Representative Glenn Thompson (R-PA) and referred to the House Committee on Agriculture.

Within the new legislation is explicit statutory language requiring federal officials to prepare operational and financial response structures tied to poultry outbreak scenarios.

The bill states:

“the Secretary shall submit… a report on the Department’s preparedness to support livestock producers and poultry growers… in the event of an outbreak of a foreign animal disease.”

By naming poultry growers directly, the legislation would place the U.S. poultry sector inside permanent federal outbreak response planning requirements.

Congress is formally writing poultry outbreak preparedness into federal law at the same time bird flu response programs, surveillance systems, vaccine development efforts, and livestock intervention authorities are being expanded across state, federal, and international levels—ensuring the legal and operational infrastructure is in place before any future poultry disease emergency is declared.

Moreover, Rep. Thompson has received campaign contributions from poultry industry lobbying groups whose member companies are eligible to receive federal indemnity payments when flocks are destroyed during disease outbreaks, as well as from animal vaccine manufacturers and agricultural insurance organizations whose industries supply products and services used in federal outbreak response programs.

This overlap raises conflict-of-interest concerns because the legislation would codify and extend federal outbreak response programs that distribute taxpayer funds and create government-driven markets affecting industries whose lobbying groups and corporations have contributed to Thompson’s campaign.

Federal Payment Systems, Biosecurity Measures, & Flock Elimination Authorities Codified

The legislation specifies that federal outbreak response programs include indemnity payments, direct payments, biosecurity measures, and herd buyout mechanisms.

The bill states federal planning must evaluate programs including:

“catastrophic risk management tools, indemnity, direct payments, biosecurity assistance, and herd buyouts.”

These mechanisms authorize federal payment distribution, biosecurity implementation, and livestock or poultry elimination programs triggered by outbreak events.

By embedding these mechanisms in statute, the bill would maintain permanent federal authority governing outbreak-triggered financial and operational actions affecting poultry producers.

Federal Biosecurity Planning & Response Authority Extended Through 2031

The legislation also extends statutory authorization for federal biosecurity planning and response programs.

The bill states:

“Special authorization for biosecurity planning and response.”

This provision continues federal biosecurity authority through at least 2031, maintaining statutory authorization for agricultural outbreak planning, response coordination, and related federal actions.

Separate sections establish federal programs governing:

“Animal disease prevention and management.”

This embeds outbreak planning and response programs directly into federal agricultural law.

Agriculture & Poultry Disease Response Formally Placed Under ‘National Security’ Framework

The legislation classifies agricultural outbreak preparedness within national security law.

The bill’s title states:

“Farm, Food, and National Security Act of 2026.”

This designation places poultry disease outbreak response programs within the federal national security legislative framework, meaning the authorities governing surveillance, intervention, payment distribution, and flock elimination during declared poultry disease events would operate under the same legal classification used for national-level security threats rather than ordinary agricultural policy.

Bill Establishes Legal & Financial Infrastructure Activated by Poultry Disease Outbreak Declarations

If enacted, H.R. 7567 would ensure federal statutory authority, payment mechanisms, and biosecurity operational programs are already in place and legally authorized before a poultry disease outbreak is declared.

The legislation would formally codify federal authority governing financial payments, biosecurity actions, and livestock or poultry elimination programs triggered by outbreak events affecting the U.S. poultry sector.

The bill is currently under consideration in the House Committee on Agriculture.

Bottom Line

The new legislation ensures that when a poultry outbreak is declared, the federal government will not need to build a response system—it will already exist in law, funded, authorized, and ready to deploy.

Donate

Share

Follow us on Instagram @realjonfleetwood & Twitter/X @JonMFleetwood.

If you value this reporting, consider upgrading to a paid subscription.

For advertising & sponsorship opportunities, contact us by clicking below.