JonFleetwood.com

JonFleetwood.com

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Wen's avatar
Wen
5h

Setting the stage for Plandemic 2.0…..

Reply
Share
Joyce's avatar
Joyce
4h

Everything would have bird flu if they did PCR testing!

Reply
Share
17 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jon Fleetwood · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture