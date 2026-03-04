JonFleetwood.com

JonFleetwood.com

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
djean111's avatar
djean111
2h

Nope. And I believe that safety concerns are a feature, not a bug.

Reply
Share
Twig's avatar
Twig
2h

Just “ imagine” what else this can be used for! Isn’t that wonderful! Be sure Mr Gates is the first to take it!

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jon Fleetwood · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture