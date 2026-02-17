An unprecedented level of international funding and coordination is now underway to expand the global pandemic response system, with at least $9.5 billion committed by the World Health Organization (WHO), the World Bank, and a Bill Gates-founded vaccine coalition to finance the worldwide surveillance networks, laboratories, and vaccines tied to future pandemic declarations.

The Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI)—founded in 2017 by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the World Economic Forum, and national governments—announced last week that it is now seeking an additional $2.5 billion to expand its pandemic vaccine financing programs.

At the same time, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Saturday confirmed that WHO and the World Bank have already deployed nearly $7 billion through their Pandemic Fund.

“Together with the World Bank we established the Pandemic Fund, which has catalyzed investments of almost 7 billion U.S. dollars … in 75 countries,” Tedros said on February 13.

The sheer scale of the funding and the number of countries involved show that the global pandemic response system is being built out in advance, with billions committed and international coordination already underway.

When Does Pandemic Conflict of Interest Become a National Security Threat?

It’s worth noting how the WHO financially benefits from pandemics.

The org received approximately $7.9 billion in total funding during the 2020-2021 biennium, exceeding its $5.84 billion approved budget by 36% due to massive COVID-19 emergency contributions.

Of this, around $3 billion was specifically for COVID-19 operations, marking an unprecedented surge from pre-pandemic levels.

A top contributor to the WHO is Bill Gates, who recently—through CEPI—invested $54.3 million to support Moderna’s new mRNA-based pandemic H5 avian influenza “bird flu” vaccine candidate, mRNA-1018.

The WHO has recently vowed that “[t]here will be influenza pandemics in the future.”

Gates also financially backs biolabs said to be performing gain-of-function experiments on bird flu pathogens.

The Gates Foundation and HHS have also been funding experiments said to be deliberately infecting American adults with a lab-grown pandemic influenza virus at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) Clinical Center in Bethesda, Maryland.

Congress, the White House, the Department of Energy, the FBI, the CIA, and Germany’s Federal Intelligence Service (BND) have confirmed that the COVID-19 pandemic was likely the result of lab-engineered pathogen manipulation.

The unprecedented funding, the laboratory engineering of pandemic-capable influenza viruses, and the simultaneous expansion of global surveillance, vaccine, and emergency response systems reveal that the same powerful international network is now both producing pandemic-threat pathogens in laboratories and constructing the global apparatus built to respond when those pathogens emerge.

