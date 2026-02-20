Congress has introduced legislation authorizing the federal government to finance and deploy mobile vaccination units across the United States, creating a taxpayer-funded system designed to deliver vaccines directly into communities nationwide.

The bill, H.R. 7465, titled the “Federal Investment in Grants for Health Transportation and Flu-vaccination Local Units Act of 2026,” was introduced February 10, 2026 by Representatives Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ) and Jennifer Kiggans (R-VA).

You can see who funds Rep. Gottheimer here and who funds Rep. Kiggans here.

H.R. 7465 would amend the Public Health Service Act to establish a new federal grant program to build and expand mobile vaccine delivery infrastructure in every state.

The legislation directs the Secretary of Health and Human Services to create the program and distribute federal funds to states to carry it out.

According to the bill:

“The Secretary shall establish a demonstration program to award grants to States to improve the provision of recommended immunizations for children, adolescents, and adults through the use of mobile vaccination units.”

The program specifically authorizes the use of federal funds to purchase the physical infrastructure required to administer vaccines, including mobile vaccine vehicles and the vaccines themselves.

The bill states:

“Funds… shall be used to—

(A) establish or expand mobile vaccination units in the State; and

(B) assist in covering the costs associated with the mobile vaccine units, including acquiring vehicles, equipment, and vaccines.”

The legislation applies broadly across the entire population, explicitly targeting children, adolescents, and adults.

It also authorizes open-ended federal spending to carry out the program, providing:

“such sums as may be necessary for fiscal year 2027.”

This language allows federal officials to determine how much funding will be allocated to deploy and expand the mobile vaccination infrastructure.

The bill requires federal health officials to report back to Congress on the program’s performance and recommend whether it should be continued and expanded, opening the door for the mobile vaccine system to become a permanent component of the nation’s public health infrastructure.

H.R. 7465 was introduced during a period of rapidly expanding federal investment in influenza-centric pandemic preparedness, vaccine distribution, and public health delivery systems.

The legislation is currently under review in the House Energy and Commerce Committee and has not yet advanced to a floor vote.

Government Pandemic Orchestration

The new legislation comes after the House, Senate, and President Donald Trump enacted minibus legislation allocating at least $5.5 billion in taxpayer funding to finance another government pandemic response.

Influenza is the only purported virus explicitly named in the minibus.

Both the minibus and mobile vaccination unit bill come after a congressional investigation concluded that the federal government’s response to the last pandemic was plagued by major failures, misconduct, and obstruction at the highest levels.

A congressional investigation found that U.S. government agencies used taxpayer funds to support risky gain-of-function research linked to the likely lab origin of COVID-19, misled the public with unsupported policies and censorship, rushed vaccine approval under political pressure, allowed hundreds of billions in relief fraud, and then obstructed investigators by deleting records, withholding evidence, and providing false statements to Congress.

Bottom Line

Congress has now introduced legislation to embed federally funded mobile vaccination infrastructure into permanent U.S. public health law, authorizing taxpayer money—with no defined spending cap—to purchase vehicles, equipment, and vaccines for deployment nationwide.

The bill applies to the entire population and includes provisions to expand the program after its initial rollout, marking the latest step in the federal government’s escalating investment in influenza-centered pandemic preparedness and vaccine delivery systems.

