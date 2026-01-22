On Wednesday, the World Health Organization (WHO) published an influenza fact sheet in which it declared that influenza pandemics are on the horizon, emphasizing bird flu.

In a document titled “Influenza (avian and other zoonotic),” the WHO did not say that it thinks an influenza pandemic is coming.

It did not say a future pandemic is a possibility.

The unelected foreign organization stated its coming is a fact, writing:

There will be influenza pandemics in the future, but when and with which virus, as well as where and how they will spread, is difficult to predict. They can have significant health, economic and social consequences. An influenza pandemic arises when an influenza virus emerges with the ability to cause sustained human-to-human transmission, and the human population has little to no immunity against the virus. Whether currently circulating avian, swine and other influenza viruses will result in a future pandemic is unknown. However, the diversity of zoonotic influenza viruses that have caused human infections necessitates strengthened surveillance in both animal and human populations, thorough investigation of every zoonotic infection and pandemic preparedness planning.

The WHO financially benefits from pandemics.

The org received approximately $7.9 billion in total funding during the 2020-2021 biennium, exceeding its $5.84 billion approved budget by 36% due to massive COVID-19 emergency contributions.

Of this, around $3 billion was specifically for COVID-19 operations, marking an unprecedented surge from pre-pandemic levels.

A top contributor to the WHO is Bill Gates, who recently—through his Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI)—invested $54.3 million to support Moderna’s new mRNA-based pandemic H5 avian influenza “bird flu” vaccine candidate, mRNA-1018.

Gates also financially backs biolabs said to be performing gain-of-function experiments on bird flu pathogens.

Congress, the White House, the Department of Energy, the FBI, the CIA, and Germany’s Federal Intelligence Service (BND) have confirmed that the COVID-19 pandemic was likely the result of lab-engineered pathogen manipulation.

The Gates Foundation and HHS have also been funding experiments said to be deliberately infecting American adults with a lab-grown pandemic influenza virus at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) Clinical Center in Bethesda, Maryland.

If the WHO’s pandemic warnings are being issued inside a funding ecosystem that profits from crisis response—while those same donors bankroll laboratories now linked by governments to pandemic creation and fund programs that deliberately infect Americans with lab-grown influenza—then the line between public health forecasting and systemic orchestration is no longer defensible.

