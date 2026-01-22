JonFleetwood.com

JonFleetwood.com

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dee's meow's avatar
Dee's meow
5h

They, the WHO, will make sure plandemics will be in our/their future.

Reply
Share
2 replies by Jon Fleetwood and others
Andrew J. Cass's avatar
Andrew J. Cass
6h

Well this IS their business model! They’re clearly optimistic! 🤦‍♂️

Reply
Share
19 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jon Fleetwood · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture