Washington lawmakers on Tuesday introduced legislation authorizing $6 billion in taxpayer-backed funding to build a permanent state-run biosecurity and infectious disease response infrastructure, establishing a new government institute with the power to finance outbreak detection programs, biological countermeasure development, and pathogen response operations—including those targeting highly pathogenic avian influenza “bird flu.”

The move comes as bird flu programs and the countermeasures designed to address them are being built out in parallel across state, federal, and international systems.

House Bill 2739 creates the Washington Institute for Scientific Advancement, a new state entity that did not previously exist in Washington law, and empowers it to distribute billions in public funds to universities, private companies, and other organizations carrying out infectious disease programs, biological product development, and emerging threat response activities.

The program would be financed through massive new taxpayer-backed bond issuance. The legislation states:

“The state finance committee may issue general obligation bonds of the state of Washington in the sum of $6,000,000,000, or so much thereof as may be required, solely for the purpose of providing funds to advance scientific research…”

Because these are general obligation bonds, repayment is guaranteed by the state’s full financial backing, meaning taxpayers ultimately bear responsibility for the debt.

You can see which representatives are sponsoring the bill here.

Donate

Share

Follow us on Instagram @realjonfleetwood & Twitter/X @JonMFleetwood.

If you value this reporting, consider upgrading to a paid subscription.

For advertising & sponsorship opportunities, contact us by clicking below.

Message Jon Fleetwood

Bird Flu Explicitly Named as a Justification for the New Funding Apparatus

The legislation directly identifies highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) as one of the outbreak threats used to justify creating the institute and authorizing the $6 billion funding structure.

Lawmakers are claiming that funding cuts could jeopardize the state’s ability to:

“detect, research, and conduct responses to current and future disease outbreaks such as the current highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) virus, rabies, tularemia, and the plague…”

New Institute Authorized to Finance Outbreak Detection, Biological Product Development, & Response Infrastructure

The Washington Institute for Scientific Advancement, created under Section 401 of the bill, would operate as the central hub for distributing the $6 billion and directing funding toward infectious disease and biological threat programs across the state.

Under the legislation, the institute is authorized to award grants to:

“public or private research companies, universities, institutes, and organizations for scientific research, development, and the construction of facilities…”

The bill specifically authorizes funding for programs involving:

Infectious diseases and emerging health threats

Detection and response to disease outbreaks

Development and evaluation of drugs and biological products

Construction of research and development facilities

Programs involving biological products, medical countermeasures, and public health threat response

The legislation also directs the institute to prioritize replacing federal funding cuts to ensure these programs continue operating.

State-Controlled Council Will Direct Billions in Biosecurity & Outbreak Funding

Funding decisions would be controlled by an appointed research council with authority to determine priorities, select grant recipients, and direct the long-term deployment of the institute’s funding.

Grant applications and related materials would be shielded from public disclosure under confidentiality protections written into the bill, raising questions about transparency and government motives.

Measure Will Be Submitted to Voters

Because the program relies on bond financing, voters must approve the measure before the funding structure can be fully implemented.

Bottom line

Washington lawmakers have introduced legislation authorizing $6 billion in taxpayer-backed funding to create a permanent state-run biosecurity and infectious disease response apparatus, with bird flu explicitly cited as one of the outbreak threats used to justify its creation.

If approved, the bill would establish a new government institute with the power to direct billions into infectious disease programs, biological countermeasure development, and outbreak response infrastructure—while allowing grant and review records tied to those activities to be shielded from public disclosure.

Donate

Share

Follow us on Instagram @realjonfleetwood & Twitter/X @JonMFleetwood.

If you value this reporting, consider upgrading to a paid subscription.

For advertising & sponsorship opportunities, contact us by clicking below.