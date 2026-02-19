JonFleetwood.com

JonFleetwood.com

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh
3hEdited

I am sure that pharmacy technicians don’t have the wherewithal to treat those they inject that develop an anaphylactic shock condition will be saved.! Political derangement syndrome is alive and well!

Reply
Share
JoshuaRayJongema.Com's avatar
JoshuaRayJongema.Com
2h

These Chinese Communist Party policies should be rejected by every american who believes in the rule of law including those regarding consumer protection, medical malpractice and battery, and conspiracy, and constitutional protections such as equal protection under the law, privacy against undue search and siezure, freedom of speech, freedom of assembly, and the right to redress of grievance, to name just a few obvious ones off the top of my head.

Reply
Share
1 reply
12 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jon Fleetwood · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture