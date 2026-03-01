JonFleetwood.com

JonFleetwood.com

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh
1h

Stop the nonsense that is violating the natural order of life itself!

Reply
Share
Gringo's avatar
Gringo
1h

It may be a control mechanism for biotechnology here in the U.S. but the illegal activities at the W.H.O. with their own Bio-weapons Hub is not under any legal control and they construct deadly pathogens for use internationally.

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jon Fleetwood · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture