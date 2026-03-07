Arcturus Therapeutics has completed Phase 1 trials of ARCT-2304 (STAR vaccine), a self-amplifying mRNA candidate targeting A/H5N1 avian influenza “bird flu” and fully funded by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA).​

This brings the injection one step closer to potential licensure and stockpiling for pandemic use, with topline data from the 292-subject study (NCT06602531).

Donate

Share

Follow us on Instagram @realjonfleetwood & Twitter/X @JonMFleetwood.

If you value this reporting, consider upgrading to a paid subscription.

For advertising & sponsorship opportunities, contact us by clicking below.

Message Jon Fleetwood

CEO Joe Payne recently emphasized the advancement in the March 3 Q4 2025 earnings call, citing “continued progress and funding” via BARDA’s $63 million contract (75A50122C00007) as a key enabler for advancing toward Phase 2/3 trials and emergency deployment.

Retaining FDA Fast Track status from April 2025 accelerates this path amid rising international H5N1 pandemic orchestration.

Next-generation self-amplifying RNA vaccines are said to contain replicase machinery derived from alphaviruses that copies the RNA inside cells after injection, forcing the body to produce more antigen from a smaller dose.

JonFleetwood.com was the very first to warn in November 2024 that the FDA had approved ARCT-2304 in the first place, noting funding from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and raising both pandemic orchestration concerns as well as safety concerns regarding the brand-new mRNA-based, self-replicating technology.

The U.S. government is funding the creation of next-generation bird flu vaccines while funding the creation of purported chimeric “Frankenstein” bird flu viruses.

Sources from Congress, the White House, the Department of Energy, the FBI, the CIA, and Germany’s Federal Intelligence Service (BND) say that the COVID-19 pandemic was likely the result of lab-engineered pathogen manipulation.

The government is funding the creation of pandemic-capable influenza viruses while simultaneously accelerating the deployment of experimental self-replicating mRNA injections to counter them—an arrangement that looks increasingly like the same problem-solution dynamic that preceded the COVID-19 disaster.

Donate

Share

Follow us on Instagram @realjonfleetwood & Twitter/X @JonMFleetwood.

If you value this reporting, consider upgrading to a paid subscription.

For advertising & sponsorship opportunities, contact us by clicking below.