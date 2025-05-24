The Iowa Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) on Friday reported a confirmed case of measles in central Iowa in an unvaccinated adult following a state-led MMR vaccination campaign.

Did the efforts to boost vaccination rates with the MMR (measles, mumps, rubella) jab—confirmed to shed vaccine virus from the vaccinated to the unvaccinated—lead to the infection?

“The case tested positive through the State Hygienic Laboratory and is the first confirmed case of measles in Iowa this year, and the first case in Iowa since 2019,” reads a press release from Iowa HHS, which took the opportunity to call for more vaccinations.

“The best time to prevent measles is before an exposure occurs and the best tool we have is getting the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine,” said State Medical Director Dr. Robert Kruse. “We ask Iowans to review their vaccination records and medical records to ensure they are protected and to reach out to their healthcare provider if they have questions.”

The release made sure to emphasize that “there are no age limits for Iowans on Medicaid who wish to receive preventative MMR vaccinations.”

The first measles case in the state occurred just the month after Iowa upped its MMR vaccination messaging.

In April, Iowa significantly increased its measles vaccination recommendations:

The updated guidance now lets infants as young as six months receive the MMR vaccine if they are exposed to measles, are in an “outbreak setting,” or are traveling to a purportedly measles-endemic area. This expanded previous recommendations, which had limited early vaccination primarily to international travel.

The summary also pressed children and adolescents who missed earlier doses to receive two doses at least 28 days apart.

Adults born after 1957 without documentation of prior vaccination were also pushed to receive at least one dose.

Healthcare workers, international travelers, and university students were compelled to take two doses.

Additionally, the new recommendations nudged people exposed to measles to receive the MMR vaccine within 72 hours if they meet certain criteria, such as being over six months old and not being pregnant or immunocompromised.

These changes reflect a more aggressive approach across all age groups, after which the state experienced its first measles case.

Live Virus, Live Risk: Infections Emerging After MMR Vaccination Campaigns Raise Alarms

JonFleetwood.com is exclusively keeping a growing list of troubling patterns linking measles infections to recent government-led MMR vaccination campaigns across North America:

The MMR vaccine contains a live measles virus, according to the manufacturer.

The live measles virus in the MMR vaccine is the product of gain-of-function (GOF) laboratory experiments, meaning it is deliberately engineered to enhance its ability to infect more human cells than the wild-type measles virus is able to, and may retain characteristics that enable transmission and replication in the vaccinated and unvaccinated alike.

The live virus in the vaccine can be shed for weeks from the vaccinated, potentially infecting the unvaccinated. A 1995 CDC study found that 83% of vaccinated children had measles virus shed in their urine. An April 2012 publication in the peer-reviewed journal Paediatrics & Child Health reported a child was being investigated after developing a new-onset measles-type rash after receiving a measles vaccine, meaning the shot can cause disease in the vaccinated. Nucleic acid testing confirmed that a “vaccine-type measles virus was being shed in the [child’s] urine.” A 2014 study in Clinical Infectious Diseases confirms that vaccinated individuals can transmit measles to multiple contacts.

There are no peer-reviewed studies that confirm the virus in the measles vaccine is less infectious or replicates less in humans than the wild-type virus found in nature, meaning health officials have no scientific basis for claiming the vaccine strain poses a lower transmission risk to the unvaccinated.

The claim that many of these measles cases are from wild-type measles viruses and not the live virus in the vaccine is undermined by the fact that the PCR test used as evidence of wild-type infection is only reliable less than 3% of the time. Research in Access Microbiology highlights that standard PCR assays might not effectively distinguish between vaccine and wild-type strains. The CDC has confirmed that PCR tests often misinterpret measles vaccine virus infection as wild-type measles infection: “Inability of these testing panels to differentiate between measles virus causing illness and incidental detection of measles vaccine virus RNA can have significant public health reporting and response ramifications, potentially leading to misdiagnosis of measles virus infection,” writes CDC.

Measles outbreaks have followed government-led vaccination campaigns in Texas, Canada, and Hawaii, raising concerns of vaccine-caused infections.

A 12-month-old girl in Michigan recently infected with measles had received an MMR vaccine.

Southern New Mexico’s most populous and vaccinated county, Doña Ana, recently reported its first measles infection after the state nearly doubled its measles vaccination rate compared to last year.

Virginia’s first confirmed measles case in 2025 occurred in a child following state and local health officials issuing multiple public health announcements urging residents to get the MMR shot.

Just weeks after the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) rolled out a “measles simulator dashboard” meant to pressure students and residents into receiving MMR vaccines, Illinois reported its first confirmed measles case of 2025.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment recently confirmed a fifth case of measles in Colorado this year in a Denver County adult resident with verified measles (MMR) vaccination records.

In May 2025, Texas and New Mexico had the sharpest increase in measles vaccination—they also had the most measles cases.

With the timing, the tactics, and the track record, the question isn’t settled—but it’s fair to ask: Did Iowa’s own vaccination push plant the seeds for the very measles case it now uses to justify more shots?

