JonFleetwood.com

JonFleetwood.com

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Krissy's avatar
Krissy
44m

This tells you all you need to know 👿

These were healthy children who were exposed to the pathogen through the vaccine.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Charles Summers's avatar
Charles Summers
38m

Believe nothing from these liars. NGOs and/or governments never release information for the sake of spreading pure unadulterated truth. There’s ALWAYS an agenda.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jon Fleetwood
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture