Polio Vaccine Causes Hundreds of Polio Infections in Africa, WHO Scientists Confirm: 'Pan African Medical Journal'
A total of 318 vaccine-derived polioviruses (VDPVs) were reported over the study period, the WHO researchers confirm.
A peer-reviewed study published in January in the Pan African Medical Journal (PAMJ) confirms hundreds of poliovirus infections in Africa were caused by an oral vaccine meant to prevent the disease.
Polio is a highly infectious viral disease that can cause paralysis, permanent disability, and even death, especially in children under 5 years of age.
The oral poliovirus vaccine IPOL, produced by Sanofi Pasteur SA, contains three types of poliovirus: Type 1 (Mahoney), Type 2 (MEF-1), and Type 3 (Saukett).
Ipol also contains formaldehyde, a known carcinogen, neurotoxin, and highly toxic chemical that can cause serious health effects, including cancer, neurological impairment, and respiratory irritation.
The PAMJ study authors’ affiliations include the World Health Organization’s (WHO) Inter-Country Support Team Office for East and Southern Africa in Zimbabwe as well as the WHO’s Regional Office for Africa in the Republic of the Congo.
The scientists confirm a total of 318 vaccine-derived polioviruses (VDPVs) were reported over the study period, which spanned from 2010 to 2021.
“Vaccine-derived polioviruses (VDPVs) emerge out of the use of the oral polio vaccine (OPV),” they write.
The hundreds of VDPV cases were documented in 9 countries of East and Southern Africa: Eritrea, Ethiopia, Kenya, Madagascar, Mozambique, South Africa, South Sudan, Uganda, and Zambia.
Children under 5 years were more affected than other age groups, and more boys were affected by VDPVs compared to girls.
The data consisted of acute flaccid paralysis (AFP) records and data from the global polio laboratory network, sourced from WHO archives, laboratory databases, and reports.
The authors highlight that poliovirus detections rose after 2016, with vaccine-derived polioviruses increasing following the switch from trivalent to bivalent oral polio vaccine in 2016.
Astoundingly, by 2016, wild polio cases had disappeared in the region, but vaccine-derived polio cases remained increased.
In April 2023, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) confirmed “the identification of circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus (cVDPV) type 1 in Malawi and Mozambique during 2022.”
A 2023 CDC report states that outbreaks of vaccine-derived poliovirus happen when the oral polio vaccine circulates in regions for too long, leading the virus to change back into a form that can cause disease.
You can read the full PAMJ study here:
