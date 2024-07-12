A comprehensive new study published in the peer-reviewed Journal of Medical Virology has shed light on significant adverse drug reactions (ADRs) associated with various vaccines, revealing alarming findings that demand attention from the health communities worldwide.

Utilizing data from the World Health Organization (WHO) international pharmacovigilance database comprising 156 countries, the extensive research analyzed reports from 1967 to 2023, covering an impressive 131,255,418 reports.

Among them, there were 10,786 reports of liver injury, 927,870 reports of gastrointestinal symptoms, 2,978 reports of pancreas and bile duct injury, and 96 reports of intra-abdominal hemorrhage.

The study highlights a surge in liver and gastrointestinal adverse drug reactions (ADRs), particularly following the 2020 rollout of COVID-19 shots.

One of the most concerning revelations is that “most hepatobiliary and gastrointestinal ADRs surged after 2020,” with the majority of these reports being “attributed to COVID-19 messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines.”

A chart featured in the study reveals how many injuries are linked to each vaccine.

It shows that since 1967 and among 13 other vaccines, COVID jabs are responsible for the most liver injuries, gastrointestinal injuries, pancreas and bile duct injuries, and intra-abdominal hemorrhages.

Among the three COVID vaccine types—mRNA, vectored, and inactivated whole-virus—the mRNA type, such as Pfizer and Moderna’s formulations, was by far linked to the most injuries.

Screenshots from Wiley.com taken July 12, 2024

It’s important to keep in mind that fewer than 1% of vaccine adverse events that actually occur are ever reported to health authorities in the first place, according to a 2010 analysis submitted by Harvard doctors to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

This means there could have been closer to 94,173,000 total liver, gastrointestinal, pancreas, bile duct, and intra-abdominal hemorrhages in total.

The idea is that two zeros could be added to any number of reported vaccine injuries in order to produce a figure closer to the actual number of vaccine injury cases.

Liver Injuries: 4,325 Linked to COVID Jab

The new study found that there were 4,325 liver injuries linked to the COVID shot.

For comparison, the DTaP‐IPV‐Hib vaccine had the next-most reported liver injuries, at 1,301 cases.

Only 33 liver injuries have been linked to the tuberculosis vaccine since 1967.

That means there have been 131 times (13,006.06%) more liver injuries linked to the COVID shot than the tuberculosis vaccine.

This is despite the COVID jab only being available since 2020, meaning the COVID jab in just three years has been linked to over 130 times more vaccine injuries than the tuberculosis vaccine has been linked to across the last half a century.

Gastrointestinal Injuries: 625,706 Linked to COVID Jab

Moreover, the study authors found 625,706 gastrointestinal injuries linked to the COVID jab.

The DTaP‐IPV‐Hib vaccine again had the next-most reported gastrointestinal injuries, at 84,074 cases.

Only 564 gastrointestinal injuries have been linked to the tuberculosis vaccine since 1967.

That means there have been 1,109 times (110,840.78%) more gastrointestinal injuries linked to the COVID shot than the tuberculosis vaccine.

In just three years, the COVID shot has been linked to 110,840% more gastrointestinal injuries than the tuberculosis vaccine was linked to across more than fifty years.

Pancreas and Bile duct Injuries: 1,971 Linked to COVID Jab

The study found 1,971 pancreas and bile duct injuries linked to the coronavirus injection.

The MMR vaccine had the next-most reported pancreas and bile duct injuries, at 259 cases.

Only 11 pancreas and bile duct injuries have been linked to the encephalitis vaccine since 1967.

That means there have been 179 times (17,818.18%) more gastrointestinal injuries linked to the COVID shot than the encephalitis vaccine.

In just three years, the COVID shot has been linked to nearly 180 times more pancreas and bile duct injuries than the encephalitis vaccine was linked to across more than five decades.

Intra-Abdominal Hemorrhages: 90 Linked to COVID Jab

Researchers found 90 intra-abdominal hemorrhages linked to COVID shot.

The influenza vaccine had the next-most reported intra-abdominal hemorrhages, at three cases.

That means there have been 30 times (2,900%) more gastrointestinal injuries linked to the COVID shot than the influenza vaccine.

In just three years, the COVID shot has been linked to nearly 3,000% more intra-abdominal hemorrhages than the influenza vaccine was linked to across more than a half-century.

No intra-abdominal hemorrhages were associated with either the DTaP, meningococcal, pneumococcal, tuberculosis, typhoid, encephalitis, hepatitis A, hepatitis B, MMR, or rotavirus diarrhea vaccines.

