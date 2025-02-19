The Iowa Senate has introduced a bill that would prohibit the administration of “gene-based vaccines” in the state, including those developed for COVID-19 and potentially for bird flu.

mRNA vaccines have been linked to over 1,200 diseases, immune system disorders from frameshifting, pseudouridine-associated cancer growth, waning immunity, breakthrough infections, contamination with foreign DNA and the SV40 cancer gene sequence, ingredient and spike protein toxicity, and death.

Peer-reviewed independent journalist Jon Fleetwood and a team of esteemed medical experts—Richard Bartlett, MD; Nicolas Hulscher, MPH; James Thorp, MD; Mary Talley Bowden, MD; Jessica Rose, PhD, MSc, BSc; and Peter McCullough, MD, PhD—recently drafted the most comprehensive legislative template to date aimed at banning DNA/RNA-based vaccine products across humans, animals, and agricultural produce.

Despite only being published since last Friday night, the bill template has already been downloaded over 3,000 times.

Iowa’s Senate File 360 (SF 360), introduced on February 18, 2025, aims to ban the use of vaccines created using various genetic technologies.

The bill, sponsored by Senator Doug Campbell (R-30), states that “[a] person shall not provide or administer a gene-based vaccine to another person in this state.”

It defines a gene-based vaccine as “a vaccine developed using messenger ribonucleic acid technology, modified messenger ribonucleic acid technology, self-amplifying messenger ribonucleic acid technology, or deoxyribonucleic acid technology.”

Banned shots would include those produced by President Donald Trump’s dangerous $500 billion plan to develop mRNA jabs for cancer using artificial intelligence (AI).

The Trump administration is reportedly considering suspending COVID shots for all age groups in America.

Under the proposed Iowa legislation, violators would face legal consequences.

The bill specifies that “[a] person who violates this section is guilty of a simple misdemeanor and is subject to a fine of five hundred dollars per incident.”

The bill also targets healthcare professionals, stating that an “appropriate licensing board within the department of inspections, appeals, and licensing shall review the license of a person licensed under chapter 147 who violates this section.”

This groundbreaking legislation in Iowa marks a significant step towards protecting public health and individual freedoms, potentially setting a precedent for other states to follow suit in the face of mounting concerns over gene-based vaccine technologies.

