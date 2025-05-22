The Republican-controlled U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday passed the 1,116-page “One Big Beautiful Bill Act” that removes all 50 states’ right to regulate artificial intelligence (10) for the next ten years.

The only Republican Representatives to vote ‘no’ were Thomas Massie (KY) and Warren Davidson (OH).

Every other GOP member voted to block your state from regulating AI.

The bill reads: “No State or political subdivision thereof may enforce any law or regulation regulating artificial intelligence models… during the 10-year period beginning on the date of the enactment of this Act.” —Sec. 43201(c)(1)

Developed by the House Budget Committee, the legislation prohibits all states from imposing “any substantive design, performance, data-handling, documentation, civil liability, taxation, fee, or other requirement” unless the federal government already does—meaning if the feds don’t regulate it, no one can.

Information on how to contact your Senator below.

AI-Powered Biostate: Your DNA, Medical Records, and Privacy Are Now in the Hands of a Federal-Corporate Alliance (With No State Oversight If It Passes Senate)

Neither mainstream media nor politicians have told us that the bill makes states powerless to regulate AI for a decade, let alone explain how this all fits together.

This is a federal takeover of AI regulation that comes as the government, Big Tech, and Big Pharma finalize the most powerful surveillance and biotech merger in U.S. history.

In January, Trump announced a $500 billion AI mega-project called “Stargate,” backed by OpenAI, Oracle, and SoftBank, to hardwire AI into every major sector—healthcare, defense, and genomics included.

Days later, FDA quietly approved a rule allowing researchers to bypass informed consent for so-called “minimal risk” studies, opening the door to use your medical records and DNA without your permission.

The rule “allows an exception from the requirement to obtain informed consent when a clinical investigation,” according to the FDA.

Under the waiver, any person’s health data, biospecimens (such as blood or tissue samples), or medical records can be accessed and used for FDA-regulated research if it meets vague and highly subjective criteria.

Then came Regeneron’s acquisition of 23andMe, handing a pharmaceutical giant control over the genetic data of millions of Americans—data already breached once in 2023.

Now tie it together:

Oracle builds the system

AI scans your genome

FDA waives your consent

Regeneron gets your DNA

And your state is legally blocked from doing anything about it.

All while the White House reviews how AI could speed up bioweapons development—and DHS warns that gene-targeted attacks could soon become a reality.

Don’t forget about the U.S. government’s deep, dark history of deploying deadly pathogens on citizens without their consent.

How to Contact Your Senator and What to Say

Step 1: Find Your Senator

Go to www.senate.gov/senators/senators-contact.htm and select your state.

Call their D.C. office and email them directly using their contact form.

Step 2: Use This Message (customize if you like)

Subject: Oppose Federal AI Power Grab — Defend State Sovereignty Dear Senator [Last Name], I am urging you to vote NO on any legislation that removes my state’s right to regulate artificial intelligence. Section 43201 of the so-called “One Big Beautiful Bill Act” gives the federal government unchecked control over AI policy for the next ten years—banning all 50 states from creating their own safeguards. This is happening alongside: • The FDA authorizing researchers to access Americans’ blood, DNA, and private medical data without consent • Regeneron acquiring 23andMe and gaining control of millions of Americans’ genetic profiles • The White House exploring how AI can accelerate bioweapons development This is a federal-corporate surveillance machine in the making—and our states have been legally handcuffed. I expect you to stand for informed consent, medical privacy, and state sovereignty. Vote no. Sincerely, [Your Full Name] [Your City, State]

If this passes the Senate, your DNA, your data, and your dignity will belong to a federally backed AI biostate—and your state won’t be able to stop it.

