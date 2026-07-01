JonFleetwood.com

JonFleetwood.com

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh
9h

I guess the drive to be God like is sending us down this path to oblivion.

Reply
Share
Marice Nelson's avatar
Marice Nelson
5h

NIH, CDC, FDA, bio”defense” military research should all be abolished. There is no redemption from what these reckless psychopaths did to us last time. There is no effective oversight or institutional will to have any. They are a clear and present danger. They should be personally held criminally and civilly liable for the damage they inflicted. I would be for a stand your ground law for this sort of deadly research especially since no one has been held to account or prosecuted for the covid debacle. They will happily do it again if they have no fear of consequences

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jon Fleetwood · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture