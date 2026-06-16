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Ed Kilbane's avatar
Ed Kilbane
16m

Our NIH funded this Moderna research just like it did their mRNA Covid jab. The NIH sued Moderna for their half of the royalties from the Covid jab. I suspect the NIH will also get royalty payments from this new flu jab. So the agency that is supposed to evaluate the safety and efficacy of this new jab also stands to profit from its approval. Okay.

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Ed Kilbane's avatar
Ed Kilbane
17m

Our NIH funded this Moderna research just like it did their mRNA Covid jab. The NIH sued Moderna for their half of the royalties from the Covid jab. I suspect the NIH will also get royalty payments from this new flu jab. So the agency that is supposed to evaluate the safety and efficacy of this new jab also stands to profit from its approval. Okay.

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