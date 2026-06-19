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Paul Vonharnish's avatar
Paul Vonharnish
15h

Why not call a spade a spade? This is such blatant Racketeering it's absurd to think otherwise. NONE of these committee members are *elected* officials. They are members of a Racketeering cabal representing corporate syndication and franchise.

The Food and Drug Administration is in violation of it's own Charter, period. Revocation of Corporate Charter needs to be initiated, with ALL financial assets and physical properties seized. The Delaware Court of Chancery has record of agency. Wake up.

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Ed Kilbane's avatar
Ed Kilbane
15h

What role did the NIH or DARPA play in the development of this new jab? Will these government agencies get half the royalties from its sale like they do from the Moderna C19 jab?

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