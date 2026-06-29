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Mojo Cuba's avatar
Mojo Cuba
1h

The $camdemic lives on

Lives on the dumbasseries of the population

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Nancy Parsons's avatar
Nancy Parsons
1h

Their bald-faced lack of shame, or even a touch of embarrassment, never falls to amaze me.

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