The U.S. House of Representatives has advanced legislation proposing more than $3.3 billion for federal medical countermeasure programs, including nearly $313 million specifically earmarked for a future influenza pandemic, according to the bill’s text.

H.R. 9260, introduced by Representative Robert B. Aderholt (R-AL), is titled the Departments of Labor, Health and Human Services, and Education, and Related Agencies Appropriations Act, 2027 and would fund the federal government’s labor, health, education, and related agency programs for fiscal year 2027.

The request for billions of taxpayer dollars to develop drugs Americans could be forced to take during a future government-declared emergency comes as the U.S. military and National Institutes of Health bankroll gain-of-function experiments on influenza pathogens, the kind of experiments said to have led to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It also comes as the FDA’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) clears the way for approval of Moderna’s new mRNA influenza vaccine, despite the shot claiming to offer less than 1% absolute benefit.

You can find your representative here and let them know how you believe they should vote on H.R. 9260.

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The new funding request appears in the appropriations for the Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response (ASPR) under the heading “Research, Development, and Procurement.”

The legislation appropriates:

“For carrying out title III and subtitles A and B of title XXVIII of the PHS Act, with respect to the research, development, storage, production, and procurement of medical countermeasures to counter potential chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear threats to civilian populations, $3,312,991,000.”

The bill then divides that total into several categories.

It allocates:

“(1) $1,060,000,000, to remain available through September 30, 2028, shall be for expenses necessary to support advanced research and development... and other administrative expenses of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority;”

It also provides:

“(2) $880,000,000, to remain available until expended, shall be for expenses necessary for procuring security countermeasures...”

Another section appropriates:

“(3) $1,060,000,000, to remain available until expended, shall be for expenses necessary to carry out section 319F-2(a) of the PHS Act.”

$313 Million Dedicated to Future Influenza Pandemic Drugs & Construction of Influenza Vaccine Manufacturing Facilities

The bill separately appropriates funding specifically tied to an influenza pandemic.

It states:

“(4) $312,991,000 shall be for expenses necessary to prepare for or respond to an influenza pandemic, of which $285,000,000 shall remain available until expended for activities including the development and purchase of vaccines, antivirals, necessary medical supplies, diagnostics, and surveillance tools.”

The legislation further authorizes part of those funds to support private-sector manufacturing capacity if deemed necessary by the Department of Health and Human Services.

The bill states:

“funds allocated under this paragraph may be used for the construction or renovation of privately owned facilities for the production of pandemic influenza vaccines and other biologics, if the Secretary finds such construction or renovation necessary to secure sufficient supplies of such vaccines or biologics.”

The legislation also provides that:

“products purchased with funds made available under this heading may, at the discretion of the Secretary, be deposited in the Strategic National Stockpile pursuant to section 319F-2 of the PHS Act.”

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