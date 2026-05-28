A U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) journal has published a new online report repeatedly framing avian influenza and pandemic influenza emergence as the conceptual foundation for future “Pathogen X” preparedness—signaling how public health planners are increasingly positioning bird flu as the next major pandemic scenario around which long-term infrastructure is being organized.

The paper, published yesterday in the CDC’s Emerging Infectious Diseases journal, is titled “Assessing Evidence to Guide Primary Prevention of Pathogen X.”

The journal is used to communicate the conceptual direction, priorities, and emerging frameworks of the U.S. public health establishment.

Rather than discussing bird flu as merely one possible zoonotic threat among many, the new CDC release repeatedly centers avian influenza spillovers, pandemic influenza emergence, reassortment, and mutation as the core framework through which the authors discuss future pandemic preparedness.

“The COVID-19 pandemic and ongoing spillovers of avian influenza show the magnitude and urgency of threats posed by viral pandemics,” the paper says.

The publication signals that bird flu is increasingly being positioned as the operational “Pathogen X” scenario around which future pandemic infrastructure, surveillance systems, countermeasure programs, and public expectations are already being organized.

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The release repeatedly references “Pathogen X”—the term used within pandemic-orchestrating circles to describe a future unknown pandemic pathogen—while simultaneously using pandemic influenza as one of its primary operational examples.

The CDC warning comes as HHS-funded scientists create brand-new chimeric “Frankenstein” bird flu viruses in the lab, said to be able to evade the human immune system.

HHS is mutating other bird flu pathogens to possess “mammalian-adaptive” traits, meaning they can spread more efficiently in mammals.

The USDA and NIAID are building chimeric bird flu pathogens with 100% mortality in mammals.

At the same time one U.S. agency is warning the public that bird flu could become the next “Pathogen X” pandemic scenario, other agencies are actively engineering novel chimeric bird flu pathogens in laboratories—raising obvious questions about why the federal government is simultaneously preparing the public for a future bird flu pandemic while helping fund the creation and manipulation of bird flu viruses tied to pandemic-emergence concerns.

If the U.S. government is so worried about bird flu becoming a pandemic, why are its agencies engineering bird flu pathogens in the lab—particularly after Congress, the White House, the Department of Energy, the FBI, the CIA, and Germany’s Federal Intelligence Service (BND) all acknowledged that the deadly COVID-19 pandemic was “likely” the result of a laboratory incident involving engineered pathogens.

CDC Places Pandemic Influenza Into ‘Pathogen X’ Category

One of the most revealing sections of the release is a framework categorizing viruses based on:

how frequently they’re said to spill over from animals into humans,

and how efficiently they’re said to spread between humans afterward.

The paper explicitly places “pandemic influenza virus” into the same category the authors believe best represents “Pathogen X.”

The paper states:

“spillover events in the rare spillover/spreads well quadrant are less common (e.g., pandemic influenza virus or HIV).”

It then immediately states:

“Pathogen X likely fits into the rare spillover/spreads well quadrant.”

The paper never outright declares bird flu to be “Pathogen X.”

But it repeatedly frames pandemic influenza as one of the clearest models for the type of future pandemic event public health systems appear to be organizing around.

Bird Flu ‘Reassortment’ Framed as Future Pandemic Trigger

The release repeatedly discusses how a future pandemic-capable pathogen could emerge through genetic change processes associated with influenza evolution.

“Pathogen X could emerge when a known virus in any quadrant that undergoes genetic change (mutation, recombination, or reassortment) results in a novel variant with efficient human-to-human transmission,” it reads.

The paper also states:

“different influenza A viruses could occupy every quadrant”

Meaning influenza strains are being framed as:

frequent spillover threats,

limited transmission threats,

endemic threats,

or future pandemic-emergence threats depending on the scenario being emphasized.

Expansion of Permanent Spillover Infrastructure

The release also openly advocates expanding long-term systems focused on monitoring and intervening in potential spillover scenarios before a future pandemic is declared.

The paper calls for:

expanded spillover surveillance,

ecological monitoring,

occupational exposure tracking,

wildlife-related interventions,

environmental monitoring,

and multidisciplinary “pandemic prevention” systems.

The release states:

“a crucial class of interventions reduce the initial risk that spillover of a virus from nonhuman animals to humans occurs.”

The paper also calls for what it describes as a:

“generalizable toolkit for pandemic prevention.”

Examples discussed include:

wildlife-trade regulation,

ecological intervention systems,

occupational exposure monitoring,

and pathogen-specific vaccination campaigns.

‘Precautionary’ Pandemic Preparation Before the Next Pandemic Happens

The release repeatedly encourages public health agencies to expand pandemic-prevention systems even before definitive evidence exists regarding which pathogen may be central to the next global outbreak.

The paper says:

“we suggest that policy makers and public health practitioners use the precautionary approach and use all available data on spillovers to design, implement, and test primary preventative approaches.”

The CDC is signaling support for expanding permanent pandemic-preparedness infrastructure now based heavily around bird flu-style spillover and pandemic emergence frameworks.

Bottom Line

The CDC-linked release doesn’t discuss bird flu as one theoretical zoonotic threat among many.

It repeatedly positions avian influenza, influenza reassortment, mutation, and pandemic influenza emergence as the central conceptual framework through which “Pathogen X” preparedness is being communicated to the public.

At the same time, other HHS-linked agencies and federally funded researchers are actively engineering novel bird flu pathogens in laboratories, including chimeric strains, “mammalian-adaptive” variants, and other pathogens tied directly to pandemic-emergence concerns.

While one arm of the federal health apparatus warns that bird flu could become the next catastrophic pandemic scenario, other arms of that same apparatus are simultaneously funding and conducting experiments designed to manipulate bird flu viruses in ways associated with increased mammalian transmission and pandemic-risk narratives.

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