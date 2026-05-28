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jef frey's avatar
jef frey
3h

what kind of people go into science to manufacture murder? the fuck...

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INGRID C DURDEN's avatar
INGRID C DURDEN
3h

I just read the Expose article, Dr Martin presentation of how the show was already started in 1966. Now they just overdo it don't they? Meningitis, Hanta, Ebola... what is next. And when something REALLY pops up, everyone is going to say, Not With Us! As we should all have said right-on. To hell with all these people. But that is probably where they came from. Devil fed up with them!

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