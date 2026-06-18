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Gringo's avatar
Gringo
3h

New 'Nature Communications' study shows U.S. military and health agencies bankroll GOF experiments giving flu stronger ability to multiply and to suppress competing natural influenza viruses. This Research should be ILLEGAL!

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Larry Kiehl's avatar
Larry Kiehl
2h

I don't think money is evil per se, but the willingness to take it at the expense of human life and wellbeing certainly is. Is there ANYONE in our govt that doesn't accept bribes/payoffs from pharma?! ANYONE???

On a related note, looking directly at him, I asked my new PCP if he got kickbacks/gifts/bribes of any kind from pharma sales reps or industry. Without looking up at me from what he was doing he said, unconvincingly, "No." I unapologetically told him, "I hope you don't mind if I don't believe you." I thought there would be some kind or response, something, but he didn't respond, and still didn't look up at me. That spoke volumes.

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