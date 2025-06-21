JonFleetwood.com

Leslie H MSc
6h

Thank you for this. We need to know that this is a bipartisan investment in ‘infrastructure’. It is what could be described in terms of an asymmetric information systems attack on humanity that - surprise surprise - includes US, Americans, and allies now treated as pawns and nameless foot soldiers in global hegemony… and that can automate treatment of us as enemies based on inference about our behavior. Branding is key to calling out so called conspiracy theorists (uninformed slur) when they say ‘I believe 🇺🇸 MAGIC is not only real but being used to trap conscious people. Remember this post.

BRK7_2
3h

It is hard to imagine they don’t already have these tools when observing the intricate 5D mesh-manipulation on the population in action since 2020. Except for some very minor glitches - which immediately were course corrected - evolving mass psychology arising from inflicted trauma had been forecast by the show runners much better than we ourselves could predict. And the intricate web they coordinated in realtime across the globe did point straight to Ai involvement. WEF’s super-layered spiderweb of interrelated hubs and spokes certainly was not someone’s doodle-art.

Let’s face it: they really don’t need any functionally refined, accurately predictive algorithm. Because the persecution of ‘internal terrorists’ will always hinge on the need to fulfill a narrative, not accurate or even random profiling. So all they need is a magic pretence to calm the neighbour’s into an ostensible fog bank, believing the reason you were picked up was based on nouveau, x-ray forensics accuracy. Ai, wow.

