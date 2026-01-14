JonFleetwood.com

Brian Klunder
4h

Thank you, Jon!

janet kessler
2h

What else would anyone expect from a collective bunch of political thugs - honesty? HA! That's ALMOST funny... particularly when you think about them orchestrating the entire covid-crapola plandemic, murdering millions, and getting away with it despite laws already on the books against first degree, premediated murder. I think, they think, we don't recognize their traps - aka shell games.

