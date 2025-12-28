JonFleetwood.com

Den Arto
9h

President Magufuli [of Tanzania] says [PCR] tests were found to be faulty after goat, sheep and pawpaw samples test positive for COVID-19.

The president died not long after showing the Emperor had no clothes.

No one seems to be willing to accept Nobel Laureate Kary Mullis when he said that PCR is not meant for diagnosis. You can find anything if you increase the number of cycles high enough as they did in the early months of Covid.

It was very funny. When Biden took office the WHO announced that maybe there were too many false positives and maybe they should reduce the number of cycles.

My contention is they want to get rid of doctors and replace them with cloud connected nanobots in your body that will diagnose with PCR tests and prescribe and treat you according to standard protocols. Just like protocols that were rolled out for Covid to murderous effect in hospitals and "nursing" homes. Half of the USA mortality during Covid was in nursing homes due to improper opioid medications. 90% of the patients intubated in hospitals died. It was an inappropriate treatment. True covid patients could physically breathe but were oxygen starved. Doctors and nurses who objected were sanctioned, even lost licenses.

erin
11h

Old McDonald had a positive PCR test E-I-E-I-O.

