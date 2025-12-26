JonFleetwood.com

JonFleetwood.com

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Brian Klunder's avatar
Brian Klunder
6m

In other words... They haven't made a PCR test that can detect the man-made bioengineered virus

they created, so they have to make up another lie for their digital AI slave race they are creating!

Silver up 163% this year = AI slave race full steam ahead!

Thank you, Jon.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
V Z's avatar
V Z
16m

Even 14% give them billons. Unlike the gas chamber victims of the 1940s, we still have the ability to physically confront our killers. Every cell, before and during self-destruction, emits a signal to its neighbors about a "threat" and the "availability of spare parts if needed." However, this isn't the result of "viruses," but rather a targeted combination of poisoning with two components of an animal-derived toxin, broken into three parts (for example), with the third part always kept in a safe for the particularly curious. This is roughly how the agreement on the non-proliferation of chemical and biological weapons works. When the killers' tolerance peaks, they release the third component of the toxin, and the curious victims die of "natural" causes.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Jon Fleetwood · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture