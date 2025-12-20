JonFleetwood.com

CharlieSeattle
1h

The PCR test is being used to gaslight us all.............again!

Leslie H MSc
1hEdited

Theoretical abstraction here about randomized ‘coincidence’….

Thinking about the structure and manipulated functional machinery of exosomes versus viral material, and reading your article here after your Shandong measles vaccine featuring the live but attenuated Measles ‘virus’:

When might it matter that the method of ‘Live’ Measles attenuation is by ‘infecting’ chicken cells with it to ensure no replication in people. So let’s imagine the what if we are currently exposed to non-organic, chickens and birds that are antibiotic medicated (and rendered immune dependent on drugs), and various forms of GOF cross-species avian flu is being developed (for vaccine use of course), whereby the immune resistance in organisms - the terrain for these pathogens being us - is being muddied so that doctors, public health officials and we don’t know the difference between ‘outbreak from injection or outbreak from poor metabolic health, or the next lab leak worthy of shots distancing and masking for months?

Another example: If AIDs was really modelled on SIV and FIV was similar (appearing in a cat colony after the first AIDs ‘outbreak’ in California) and FIV was put in ‘play’ among pets with a vaccine product, until cats had adverse effects and researchers had veterinary test results post-vaccine something like the measles vaccine in Shandong… nobody knows anymore what the genetic sequence is and what contingent effects or benefits the products have. Vaccine makers might now still license products for feral cats overseas but stopped distributing FIV vaccines in the US… as some cats got sick anyways and $10 million net income paid back the USC project sufficiently that nobody felt compelled to improve vaccine upon which people might start to think about and ask for as a Human version (HIV versus FIV).

How did military funded researchers enhance the FIV over those years in their process of making and removing the vaccine for felines? What is the implication for humans?

My point is that the cross-species work has always been a biological manipulation that might seem clean in theory but seldom in practice, or in production at scale. We don’t expect our regulators to be responsible for auditing production facilities. We expect them to take the revolving path into industry from which some came.

Pardon me for reflecting a non-chicken attitude to ask a top of mind question: Under what pre-conditioning might someone react to a live chicken-attenuated measles vaccine by getting what clinical standards can only diagnose as avian flu? If not now, when is that emergency coming.

No point putting our heads in the sand on all this… we know how our routine program ran for 300+ ostriches in Canada. They had to be shot by rifles at night BECAUSE they had exquisite immunity our innovators did not want the public to see.

🦆💉🥚💉$🇺🇸$

