USDA’s Bird Flu Test Matches Bird and Cow DNA, Not Just Viral DNA: BLAST Data
Are we spiraling toward a false pandemic because PCR tests are detecting host DNA instead of virus?
The genetic sequence of the forward primer in the PCR test used by the government to detect bird flu matches sequences in cow and bird genomes, raising questions about how many reported “positives” reflect true viral detection or nonspecific amplification of host DNA.
The revelation comes after the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) recently gave bird flu permanent emergency status.
Dairy cattle and poultry remain the primary animals at the center of the ongoing H5N1 avian influenza (HPAI) situation.
Positive PCR test results are used to justify how many bird flu cases are reported, which in turn drives public health responses, trade restrictions, and emergency policy decisions—like declaring pandemics.
But if the PCR test is detecting bird and cow host DNA, not just viral genetics, how many reported bird flu cases are actually false positives and therefore shouldn’t be counted?
We plugged the PCR forward primer sequence into the U.S. government’s BLAST (Basic Local Alignment Search Tool) software.
In birds, BLAST results show the forward primer contains a 21-base sequence (out of 23 nucleotides in total) that matches avian genomes with 100% identity, along with numerous 20–21 base matches at ~95% identity across a wide range of species, including waterfowl, poultry, raptors, and migratory birds.
These matches are long enough to function as PCR primer binding sites rather than unique viral signatures.
In cows, BLAST analysis shows the same 23-base forward primer aligns repeatedly across the Bos taurus genome, producing dozens of hits on nearly every chromosome, including chromosomes 1–29 and chromosome X.
Many of these alignments are full primer-length matches of 20–21 bases (up to 95% identity), alongside numerous perfect 14–17 base sub-matches (100% identity) on both strands—binding lengths that fall well within known PCR priming capability, especially under high-cycle conditions.
Dr. Kary Mullis, the late inventor of the PCR test, said in a 1997 interview (here) that his test should not be used to determine whether a subject is infected with a virus.
This is because the test “can find almost anything in anybody” if its parameters are set high enough, tainting the results, according to the Nobel Prize winner.
“Anyone can test positive for practically anything with a PCR test. If you run it long enough… you can find almost anything in anybody,” Dr. Mullis said. “It doesn’t tell you that you’re sick.”
Mullis’ warning now appears directly relevant to the government’s bird flu testing regime, where primer design alone raises questions about whether the assay can reliably distinguish viral infection from background animal genetics.
Our BLAST data show the government’s bird flu test relies on a forward primer that is not specific to bird flu at all—raising the possibility that the very test driving emergency declarations is capable of generating positives from ordinary animal DNA.
The PCR test is being used to gaslight us all.............again!
Theoretical abstraction here about randomized ‘coincidence’….
Thinking about the structure and manipulated functional machinery of exosomes versus viral material, and reading your article here after your Shandong measles vaccine featuring the live but attenuated Measles ‘virus’:
When might it matter that the method of ‘Live’ Measles attenuation is by ‘infecting’ chicken cells with it to ensure no replication in people. So let’s imagine the what if we are currently exposed to non-organic, chickens and birds that are antibiotic medicated (and rendered immune dependent on drugs), and various forms of GOF cross-species avian flu is being developed (for vaccine use of course), whereby the immune resistance in organisms - the terrain for these pathogens being us - is being muddied so that doctors, public health officials and we don’t know the difference between ‘outbreak from injection or outbreak from poor metabolic health, or the next lab leak worthy of shots distancing and masking for months?
Another example: If AIDs was really modelled on SIV and FIV was similar (appearing in a cat colony after the first AIDs ‘outbreak’ in California) and FIV was put in ‘play’ among pets with a vaccine product, until cats had adverse effects and researchers had veterinary test results post-vaccine something like the measles vaccine in Shandong… nobody knows anymore what the genetic sequence is and what contingent effects or benefits the products have. Vaccine makers might now still license products for feral cats overseas but stopped distributing FIV vaccines in the US… as some cats got sick anyways and $10 million net income paid back the USC project sufficiently that nobody felt compelled to improve vaccine upon which people might start to think about and ask for as a Human version (HIV versus FIV).
How did military funded researchers enhance the FIV over those years in their process of making and removing the vaccine for felines? What is the implication for humans?
My point is that the cross-species work has always been a biological manipulation that might seem clean in theory but seldom in practice, or in production at scale. We don’t expect our regulators to be responsible for auditing production facilities. We expect them to take the revolving path into industry from which some came.
Pardon me for reflecting a non-chicken attitude to ask a top of mind question: Under what pre-conditioning might someone react to a live chicken-attenuated measles vaccine by getting what clinical standards can only diagnose as avian flu? If not now, when is that emergency coming.
No point putting our heads in the sand on all this… we know how our routine program ran for 300+ ostriches in Canada. They had to be shot by rifles at night BECAUSE they had exquisite immunity our innovators did not want the public to see.
🦆💉🥚💉$🇺🇸$