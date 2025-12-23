JonFleetwood.com

JonFleetwood.com

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Leslie's avatar
Leslie
6h

DEFUND WHO. EXIT WHO. EXIT THE GLOBAL CABAL

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Mick From Hooe (UK)'s avatar
Mick From Hooe (UK)
6hEdited

Tell Gates's corrupted, unelected, obsolete, and now redundant WHO to F. O. Unjabbed Mick (UK).

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
18 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Jon Fleetwood · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture