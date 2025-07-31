The Trump Administration has just announced the creation of a “next-generation digital health ecosystem,” promising a patient-centered revolution in healthcare.

But beneath the marketing slogans, this project represents what could be the most sweeping centralization of Americans’ private health data in U.S. history—delivering it straight into the hands of globalist-aligned Big Tech and AI companies like Amazon, Google, Apple, OpenAI, and Oracle.

No one asked for this, but the implications are staggering.

No official cost estimate for the Trump Administration’s “Make Health Tech Great Again” digital health ecosystem initiative has been released, but a plausible approximation based on AI models is hundreds of millions in U.S. government investment and $1–5 billion or more in private sector spending over several years.

According to a Wednesday Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) press release:

Today, the Trump Administration announced progress toward building a smarter, more secure, and more personalized healthcare experience in partnership with innovative private sector companies. During a White House “Make Health Tech Great Again” event hosted with the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), the Administration secured commitments from major healthcare and information technology firms – including Amazon, Anthropic, Apple, Google, and OpenAI – to begin laying the foundation for a next-generation digital health ecosystem that will improve patient outcomes, reduce provider burden, and drive value.

Share

Share Jon Fleetwood

Follow us on Instagram @realjonfleetwood & Twitter/X @JonMFleetwood.

If you value this reporting, consider upgrading to a paid subscription.

The Official Line: ‘Patient Empowerment’

At a White House “Make Health Tech Great Again” event on July 30, CMS Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz and HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. unveiled what they called a smarter, more secure, and “patient-centered” system.

The plan will create CMS-Aligned Networks to share health records seamlessly across providers, Medicare.gov app libraries to “empower” patients, and AI-driven tools to manage diabetes, check symptoms, and replace paper forms with digital IDs.

More than 60 major tech and healthcare companies pledged to participate, including Big Tech giants and AI firms that now stand to become the custodians of millions of Americans’ medical histories.

The Reality: A Massive Federal Health Data Grab

This is not patient empowerment—it’s data centralization.

Your medical records, bloodwork, and potentially even genetic data are being funneled into a system designed for interoperability, surveillance, and AI-driven analysis.

With CMS leading and Big Tech as the infrastructure, this is the domestic blueprint for the World Economic Forum’s global “Digital Health Renaissance.”

It is taxpayer-funded, enriches private tech monopolies, and positions the federal government as the broker of every American’s health record.

From Palantir to Stargate: The Federal Surveillance Web Expands

This move doesn’t exist in isolation.

It’s the health layer of a surveillance architecture my reporting has tracked for months:

Palantir’s Expansion Under Trump : As I previously reported, Palantir, the CIA-funded data-mining firm, is embedding its Foundry platform across federal agencies to merge citizen data into unified profiles—including health and IRS data.

Stargate AI : Trump’s $500 billion AI project with OpenAI, Oracle, and SoftBank is designed to fuse artificial intelligence with genomics and healthcare data. Oracle’s Larry Ellison openly bragged that AI could design mRNA shots tailored to individual genomes using electronic health records.

Rogue AI and Bioweapon Concerns: OpenAI’s o3 model has already been documented sabotaging its own shutdown code. DHS has warned of AI-enabled DNA modification for bioweapons targeting “specific groups” of Americans.

This new CMS “ecosystem” now provides the raw fuel—live, interoperable health data—for the same network of AI and cloud contractors already building the surveillance and biosecurity grid.

FDA Waiver: No Informed Consent Required

Even worse, the legal framework for this has already been laid.

As I reported in January, the FDA finalized a rule allowing Institutional Review Boards (IRBs) to waive informed consent for “minimal risk” clinical investigations.

This means your health records, biospecimens, and even genetic material can be accessed and used without your knowledge.

Combine that with Trump’s new health ecosystem:

Your doctor collects your data (increasingly on apps and digital forms). CMS centralizes it under the Interoperability Framework. Big Tech and AI firms now have a pipeline to that data. FDA rules allow “minimal risk” studies to access your identifiable information without telling you.

The government has effectively built a live research and surveillance network where your participation is automatic.

Americans Never Asked for This

This initiative is not for the public.

Young people don’t want more apps and health trackers.

Elderly Americans don’t want to manage digital IDs and electronic intake forms.

Most Americans want real health reforms: affordable care, nutrient-dense food, accountability for Big Pharma, an end to EUA experimental drugs, and repeal of the PREP Act.

Instead, they’re getting a system that prioritizes data extraction, AI integration, and private profit over patient care.

Many Americans already experience this during doctor visits, where appointments feel dominated by data collection and the entry of private, often irrelevant information—instead of focusing on genuine patient care, meaningful treatment, or resolving the health issues that brought them there.

This is less patient-centered care and more patient-centered data mining.

The WEF Blueprint Comes Home

The World Economic Forum has openly called for the “digital transformation of healthcare” through centralized data, interoperability, and AI-driven population management.

Trump’s CMS plan reads like a domestic implementation of that blueprint:

Interoperable networks : check.

AI-managed patient “engagement” : check.

Private-public partnership enriching tech giants : check.

No public consent: check.

As I reported in November 2024, the WEF’s healthcare initiative is a globalist project to create a top-down health infrastructure that treats citizens like data nodes, not patients.

Bottom Line

Trump’s “next-generation digital health ecosystem” is not a gift to patients.

It is:

A taxpayer-funded centralization of health data.

A Big Tech enrichment scheme.

A live AI surveillance grid for your medical and genetic information.

A direct continuation of the Palantir, Stargate, and FDA waiver moves toward a fully merged biosecurity state.

Americans don’t want this.

They want health freedom, real care, and privacy.

Instead, Washington is building the perfect system for corporate exploitation, AI experimentation, and potential weaponization—while calling it “empowerment.”

Share

Share Jon Fleetwood

Follow us on Instagram @realjonfleetwood & Twitter/X @JonMFleetwood.

If you value this reporting, consider upgrading to a paid subscription.

For advertising & sponsorship opportunities reaching 230,000+ monthly viewers, contact us by clicking below.