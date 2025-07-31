JonFleetwood.com

Jon - Thank you for this, especially today: Trump doesn’t know what he doesn’t know. But he does know how to tout a technologically deterministic mindset that kills evolution in favor of economic revolution. It’s privatization of profits with the asymmetric publication of disease and criminal or suspicious behavior to mass cull or lock up potential problems, based on automation of AI trained on historic data and conventional but limited concepts, and logically incorrect predicates.

It’s too late on data privacy and even American citizens sovereignty. The military tech guys and pandemic profiteers are driving “algorithmic population control’, as if it’s for our better health.

It’s telling that tech guys’ are proud of this and systems that will tell us what is going to be wrong with us … predictive marketing that denies our innate capacities to self heal. Moreover, their sharing of individual files has already been facilitated as part of cross-government automation to monitor behavior to predict and control populations.

Sorry to say that. Without a clear path to exemptions, It’s more than sickening. Ed Dowd reported on insurance claims that supposedly showed 5000 extra deaths a week… which means the tech truly delivers outsized returns: Automated feudalism is deadly.

This system will never capture all the true data. There will be so much mismatched/incomplete/fudged data that A/i retards will say the heck with it and make up its own health profile for you. All in the name of its only reason for existing...depopulation.

