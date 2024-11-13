Screenshots from weforum.org taken November 13, 2024

In a stunning overreach, the unelected elites of the World Economic Forum (WEF) are positioning themselves to take control of international healthcare systems without any democratic input from the people.

Share Jon Fleetwood

Follow Jon Fleetwood: Instagram @realjonfleetwood / Twitter @JonMFleetwood / Facebook @realjonfleetwood

This is alarming given that the WEF has a history of “unwarranted interference… in the affairs of civil society and public health,” according to a 2022 study published in the peer-reviewed journal Cureus, which described the Forum’s influence on strict COVID-19 pandemic lockdown measures as a “controlled demolition of democratic rights.”

International healthcare leaders including Pfizer, Moderna, Novartis, Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca, Sanofi, Merck & Co., GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), Roche, Bayer, Cigna, UnitedHealth Group, Anthem, Inc., Aetna, and Humana are partnered with the Forum.

The WEF earlier this year announced it is driving a worldwide “Transformation of Healthcare Systems” initiative to centralize control, claiming it will “[unlock] the potential of data-driven digital tools, heralding a new era of value-driven healthcare” and what they call a “digital health renaissance.”

An internet search didn’t immediately turn up any mainstream news reports covering the massive initiative.

Screenshot from weforum.org taken November 13, 2024 shows the cover of a World Economic Forum (WEF) report titled “Transforming Healthcare: Navigating Digital Health with a Value-Driven Approach.” It was published in collaboration with the Boston Consulting Group in January 2024.

Wef Transforming Healthcare 2024 (1) 5.16MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

The WEF’s approach calls for an “ecosystem mentality,” where “no single actor can bring about the digital health renaissance”—though, ironically, the WEF is a single entity calling for the sweeping changes.

They demand that “stakeholders from all sectors – healthcare providers, payers, suppliers (pharmaceutical, medtech, pharmacies and others), funders, governments, regulators and technology firms – must come together to solve the world’s biggest healthcare challenges.”

With this, the WEF is clear: healthcare systems worldwide should submit to a framework where private and public sectors fall in line under their centralized guidance, without the public’s consent.

The Forum’s focus on “managing population growth” makes its vision for global healthcare transformation deeply concerning, as it suggests an agenda that extends beyond individual health toward shaping population dynamics.

This world healthcare-transforming initiative is led in conjunction with the Boston Consulting Group (BCG), which is financially supported by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

Gates, a top WEF financial backer, has called for lowering the world’s population by “10 or 15 percent.”

The Forum’s programs are spearheading the worldwide climate change narrative, Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) efforts, and depopulation agendas.

Founded in 1971, the globalist group accomplishes this by partnering with top politicians from around the world, international corporations, legal systems, political activist groups, and the so-called scientific community.

The WEF’s programs advance a global initiative it calls the Great Reset, after which citizens worldwide will “own nothing” and “be happy” about it.

Data Centralization and Public-Private Partnerships: A Formula for Control

A major focus of the WEF’s healthcare takeover is data centralization, which they frame as essential to “[unlock] transformative impact from digital, data and AI.”

They state that “healthcare systems need to incentivize health data flow by harnessing fully standardized, interoperable (compatible) data that can be shared across the care continuum while offering the highest levels of data security.”

The push for interoperability and “data flow between stakeholders within the healthcare system” that is “fully standardized” across borders raises severe concerns about unprecedented centralization and privacy, as this framework effectively removes individual control over personal health information and places it within a global network governed by the WEF.

The WEF outlines its ambitions to facilitate this transformation through public-private partnerships, stating that it will act “as a conduit for partnerships and knowledge sharing across sectors” and “helping to set priorities and direct efforts to identify and scale up digital, data and AI applications.”

This partnership model will place unprecedented power in the hands of private corporations and global elites, allowing them to shape healthcare systems worldwide, based on their own objectives.

Sovereignty Under Threat: Who Will Stop Them?

The WEF’s push for a global healthcare system under its control is a direct challenge to national sovereignty.

According to the report, “stakeholders in the ecosystem need to build the digital healthcare infrastructure, better incentivize the capturing, sharing and use of data, develop digital health capabilities, align incentives, provide access to funding and create fit-for-purpose regulations.”

In this structure, sovereign healthcare systems lose their independence, ceding authority to an unelected, global body that dictates policy, data-sharing protocols, and healthcare funding strategies.

The WEF frames these efforts as a call for “all stakeholders [to] contribute to unlocking transformative impact,” but the transformation proposed in their report threatens to override public healthcare systems and replace them with a centralized, elite-led model that is accountable to no one​.

The WEF’s “Transformation of Healthcare Systems” initiative is not just a new health policy; it is a global restructuring of healthcare that erodes individual and national rights.

With unelected elites steering the future of healthcare from the top down, the question is clear: Who will stand up to stop them?

Share Jon Fleetwood

Follow Jon Fleetwood: Instagram @realjonfleetwood / Twitter @JonMFleetwood / Facebook @realjonfleetwood