The U.S. Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) has quietly developed a program called ‘AtmoSense’ (Atmosphere as a Sensor) that treats the Earth’s atmosphere itself like a surveillance device.

According to DARPA, it “set out to understand the fundamentals of energy propagation from the Earth’s surface to the ionosphere to determine whether the atmosphere can be used as a sensor.”

DARPA’s AtmoSense project comes at the same time the agency is launching its MAGICS program, which openly seeks to build AI systems to “predict” and “forecast human behavior”—raising the specter of a future where both the physical atmosphere and human populations themselves are continuously monitored and modeled in real time.

Share

Share Jon Fleetwood

Follow us on Instagram @realjonfleetwood & Twitter/X @JonMFleetwood.

If you value this reporting, consider upgrading to a paid subscription.

For advertising & sponsorship opportunities reaching 370,000+ monthly viewers, contact us by clicking below.

Message Jon Fleetwood

From Explosions to Rocket Tracking

DARPA, led by Director Stephen Winchell, admits the AtmoSense project is not theoretical.

It’s been tested with live detonations.

“In 2024, two field tests were conducted in New Mexico to conclusively validate DARPA AtmoSense models and establish an improved limit of detectability and geolocation. Each field test included two pairs of sequential 1-ton and one 10-ton controlled explosions, for a total of six detonations,” the agency’s website reads.

The models, DARPA says, worked with astonishing accuracy: “The model predictions for wave propagation mirrored very closely the actual ground and airborne sensor readings from the test blasts, proving the simulation models’ accuracy.”

But it’s what they detected unintentionally that should raise alarms.

DARPA recounts:

“As the team was looking at the data, they saw a huge drop in what’s called total electron content that puzzled them… As they did more forensics, they correlated the disturbance to a SpaceX Falcon 9 re-entry that happened the same day of the detonation test… The phenomenon is highly repeatable. We discovered an unplanned new technique for identifying objects entering the earth’s atmosphere.”

In other words, without any radar or satellite tracking, AtmoSense “listened” to the atmosphere and picked up a rocket reentry.

The unavoidable implication is that DARPA has discovered a way to turn the entire sky into a global sensor grid.

DARPA laying the groundwork for an atmosphere-based surveillance grid that could be applied to detecting underground weapons tests, hidden tunneling or industrial activity, stealth and hypersonic aircraft, mass troop or civilian movements.

And, with enough resolution and AI, potentially even the tracking of individuals anywhere on Earth in real time.

This is possible because the same physics that lets AtmoSense detect rocket re-entries also applies to much smaller disturbances.

With a dense sensor mesh, Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) signals, and advanced AI, faint atmospheric signatures from individual people or vehicles could theoretically be separated and geolocated, creating a passive, device-free tracking system on a global scale.

DARPA’s Own Words on What This Means

Michael “Orbit” Nayak, the AtmoSense program manager, boasted of the breakthrough:

“High-resolution surface-to-space simulation of acoustic waves was considered impossible before the program began, but we accomplished it. We used to call the ionosphere the ‘ignorosphere,’ but AtmoSense made some key interdisciplinary breakthroughs to address what used to be a massively intractable problem. We can now model across six orders of magnitude, in 3D, what happens to the energy emanating from a small, meters-scale disturbance as it expands up into the atmosphere to propagate over thousands of kilometers, and potentially around the world.”

DARPA frames the program as a national security tool: “Precisely locating illicit underground explosions by a rogue nation or identifying other national security-relevant events could be done in the future just by using signals detected and modeled from the atmosphere.”

And they are openly advertising the next phase:

“The April workshop will showcase AtmoSense tools and models, both to educate the atmospheric science community on new breakthroughs, and to spur discussion within the defense R&D ecosystem and broader scientific community about applications to other computationally challenging problems.”

Implications: Total Surveillance Infrastructure

DARPA says the program is a “fundamental science effort,” but the implications are clear.

“The open-source tools developed under AtmoSense may be the first step toward ‘reading’—from extended distances—information contained in atmospheric waves propagating from an event happening anywhere in the world.”

Put differently, the entire sky is being transformed into a global listening device.

If they can detect “a small, meters-scale disturbance” propagating thousands of kilometers—not just underground detonations or rocket launches but potentially mass gatherings, vehicle convoys, or even the movement patterns of individuals—then nothing happens without the atmosphere itself betraying it.

DARPA admits the payoff goes far beyond science: “The goal of the workshop is to build on the program’s successes and catalyze further research and development for national security.”

Bottom Line

DARPA has found a way to turn the planet’s atmosphere into a giant sensor grid.

What they market as disaster detection and scientific advancement is, in reality, the foundation for planetary-scale, device-free surveillance.

AtmoSense is not limited to “nuclear tests” or “rocket launches.”

It shows how, with enough sensors and AI, the same physics can be applied to track clandestine weapons development, hidden industrial activity, stealth and hypersonic aircraft, mass troop or civilian movements, and even potentially the movement of individuals anywhere on Earth in real time.

Because this system uses the atmosphere itself as the transmitter, it bypasses borders, devices, and consent.

When DARPA boasts that AtmoSense “demonstrated that wave-propagation models were able to detect not only ground-based events but also air and space-based events of interest to national security,” the meaning is plain: the entire world has just become wiretapped.

And every person and activity on it may eventually be swept into that grid.

Share

Share Jon Fleetwood

Follow us on Instagram @realjonfleetwood & Twitter/X @JonMFleetwood.

If you value this reporting, consider upgrading to a paid subscription.

For advertising & sponsorship opportunities reaching 370,000+ monthly viewers, contact us by clicking below.