JonFleetwood.com

JonFleetwood.com

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michelle Levy's avatar
Michelle Levy
13h

This could only have been accomplished with the dispersion of metal particulates into the ionosphere. It’s never been the “ignorosphere” as they call it. Aviation may not have conquered or utilized it, but it certainly matters to our ecology. I feel like these scientists are both smart and dumb, both patriotic and idiotic; very short-sighted at best, and diabolical at worst.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
13h

Your government loves ya! It does whatever it wants in the name of depopulation...the end game of all this crappola.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
10 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jon Fleetwood
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture